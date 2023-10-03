



There are many irritants that could cause your dog to have itchy skin. It’s easy to think that scratching is normal canine behaviour, but you could be overlooking something more sinister. Itchiness may indicate that your dog is responding to certain allergens, whether in the environment or in his diet. You should consult your vet to find out the cause of habitual scratching, rashes or dry skin, because it may require combined action of both a change in diet (to a dog food for allergies) alongside medication. However, you may also want to support this treatment by using one of the best dog shampoos for itchy skin, or if you simply want to keep your pooch’s skin in tiptop health. While you should not expect to clear up the root cause of your dog’s itchiness simply by bathing him, if there is an obvious source, such as mites, fleas or pollen, washing with an appropriate shampoo will help soothe irritated skin.

Bear in mind that some shampoos can actually cause itching and irritation. You should use a gentle shampoo designed specifically for dogs, because human shampoos can be harsh on canine skin. It is critical to choose a dog shampoo that uses natural ingredients, because some products contain harmful chemicals. Animal cosmetics are not as well regulated as human ones, points out dog groomer Trisha Heath, a specialist in canine dermatology. She cautions that many toxic ingredients are used in dog conditioners and shampoos, so make sure you study the composition of your chosen shampoo, and buy as natural as possible. Always rinse out all soap suds thoroughly, and do not use water that is too hot, which can also cause irritation.

Best dog shampoos for itchy skin

TropiClean Medicated Itch Relief Shampoo

Scent: Oatmeal and Tea Tree | Sizes: 355ml, 592ml, 3.8l | RRP: £7.99 for 355ml |

This oatmeal and tea tree medicated itch relief dog shampoo exfoliates, moisturises and conditions your pet’s skin and coat, effectively soothing dry, itchy and irritated skin. This medicated formula is enhanced with beta hydroxy to help provide long-lasting itch-relief for dogs.

The pH balanced formula is free from soap, parabens and dyes and is made with naturally derived ingredients – either naturally occurring raw materials or adapted from naturally occurring plant or mineral-based raw materials. These include colloidal oatmeal, tea tree, chamomile, aloe, pomegranate, yucca, kiwi and papaya extracts.

The coconut cleanser helps remove dirt and smells from the coat, leaving your pet silky soft.

Kelebs Dog Shampoo Bar

Scent: Lavender | RRP: £9.99 for three bars |

For those who are trying to reduce their plastic waste, these bars are a great option without compromising your efforts to soothe your dog’s irritated skin. Formulated with natural ingredients including lavender essential oil and oatmeal, and free from harsh chemicals, this soothing organic shampoo moisturises and calms hotspots and itchy patches.

It has natural insect-repellent and anti-inflammatory properties, thanks to ingredients such as calendula oil, jojoba oil, coconut oil and shea butter, and smells great.

The Healthy Dog Co’s All Natural Itchy Dog Shampoo and Conditioner

Scent: Patchouli flowers | RRP: £16.47 for 500ml |

Contains natural ingredients to condition and moisturise canine skin, with a no-sting formula. It is fast-acting, formulated to relieve the area quickly to reduce itchiness. A bonus is that it has a beautiful fragrance, and is quickly absorbed to soothe irritated patches. It is mild enough to be used on broken skin, bites, cuts, stings and sore pads.

For All DogKind Super Soothing Dog Shampoo

Scent: Lavender/patchouli | Sizes: 250ml, 5l | RRP: £9.99 for 250ml |

This hydrating and cleansing shampoo is designed specifically for itchy skin and coats. Made with 97% natural ingredients and free from harmful chemicals; it has balanced pH levels and 100% pure essential oils. It also contains neem, which is a tick and flea deterrent, so should stop the source of some itchiness.

It is cost-effective as you dilute it 32:1, so a little goes a long way, and it does work really well at soothing irritated skin.

The scent is pleasant, and also appears to deter flies.

Bugalugs Medi Fresh Dog Shampoo

Scent: Tea tree | Sizes: 250ml, 500ml, 1l, 5l | RRP: From £5.99 for 250ml |

A natural formula designed to relieve stressed skin, this shampoo is pH balanced and paraben-free and contains tea tree oil, colloidal oatmeal and aloe vera. It has natural antibacterial and anti-fungal properties, and can soothe irritated, cracked and itchy skin, as well as providing a super lustre on the dog’s coat.

It has a strong scent of tea tree, which is as bit medicinal but fresh, and the shampoo does a fabulous job of soothing irritated areas on the skin.

Cooper & Gracie Itchy Dog Skin Shampoo

Scent: Mint | Sizes: 500ml, 1l, 5l | RRP: £14.99 for 500ml |

Recommended by vets, this shampoo is antibacterial, anti-fungal and provides instant cooling and relief for hotspots and itchy patches. It includes natural ingredients such as peppermint, spearmint, tea tree and clove. Rich in vitamin E (which has anti-inflammatory properties) and free from parabens, it really does help irritation to subside on the first use. Smells lovely, cleans well and provides itch relief.

