9 of the best neoprene wellies you can rely on this winter

When it’s cold and icy you need a decent pair of boots to keep you warm and safe, so here is our pick of some of the best neoprene wellies designed to do just that.



These sturdy slip on boots have a rubber and flex-foam upper, a breathable airmesh lining and a gum rubber sole to provide excellent grip.

Buy now: MuckBoot Stiefel EDGEWATER II from £62.79



This is a great heavy duty muck-style boot from Goodyear. The design has a waterproof foot with the neoprene upper to give comfort during everyday outdoor activities and protection against the wet and muddy conditions.

Buy now: Goodyear Outlander Hi neoprene-lined boot from £29.99



Made from neoprene rubber, these Buckler Buckbootz have been designed to emulate real, high quality leather. They are lightweight and durable, completely waterproof and have built-in rubber straps that flare outwards on the front and back so that they are easier to put on and take off.

Buy now: Buckler Buckbootz from £82.95



The Springfield rubber boot is new from Ariat and is made with a 3.5mm neoprene upper and Ariat’s patented duratread 4LR outsole.

Buy now: Ariat Springfield Womens Rubber Boot from £84.99



These boots from the famous British brand Hunter are 100% rubber with a nylon lining. They have an adjustable draw cord side for a snug fit and are extremely durable.

Buy now: Hunter Original Tour Neoprene Wellington Boots from £92.96



100% waterproof and durable with a four-way stretch inner bootie, these boots are great for walking the dog or for long hard days on the yard. The internal midsole with rubber sponge delivers extra cushioning and warmth making the boot suitable for wear in temperatures as low as -40 degrees celcius.

Buy now: Bogs Men’s Blaze Hi Wellington Boot from £89.95



A high performance boot, which is ideal for most work or leisure activities. It combines insu-foam ultra technology with advanced 5.0 thermal engineering. It also has a super-dri lining, under foot chassis, nitrocell insulating and cushioning foot-bed, plus the trax sole with hexzorb duraprene technology.

Buy now: Grubs Frostline Wellington Boot from £72.56



These boots are 100% waterproof with an adjustable rear gusset and adjustable calf fastener. They are resistant to horse urine, which increases their life span, plus there is 3M Retro-reflective details and a very comfortable insole. The boots come with 12-month guarantee.

Buy now: Rockfish Original Men’s Groundhog Boots from £72.99



These popular waterproof multi-purpose boots have a rubber foot, anti-slip sole, reinforced heel and foldable neoprene shaft, making them useful in the spring as well as during the winter.

Buy now: Jacson Multi-Purpose Boot from £64

For all the latest equestrian news and reports, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday