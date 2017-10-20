A pair of really warm breeches during the cold winter months can make a real difference – so here is our selection of the best ladies’ winter breeches to protect you from the harsh wintery weather. Look out for breeches with additional linings, that are windproof and water resistant as well as being warm. They need to be made of a stretchy or non-restrictive material so that you can move freely in the saddle, while having suitable grippy knee patches or full seats to keep you secure in the saddle. Many of these breeches also come in beige or white, which make them great for hunting and winter competitions.



Pikeur’s most popular style breech, in a hi-tech fabric incorporating a membrane made from recycled wine corks which gives outstanding thermal insulation.

Buy now: Pikeur Lucinda Corkshell breeches at Amazon from £166



These are a unisex winter base layer that offers a cosy lining, soft seam free seat and legs, and wide comfort waistband to keep you warm this winter. The stirrup foot ensures the garment does not ride up.

Buy now: Equetech Arctic Thermal Under breeches at Amazon from £19.99

These breeches were the winners of the 2010 BETA Innovation award, with good reason. Designed with winter riding in mind, these breeches have the latest nylon stretch fabric as the outer, and soft, warm fleece lining to keep you toasty on the coldest winter days. With a Teflon soil-resistant finish, they offer full protection against the wind, rain and winter chills. They are a fantastic choice for days out hunting, winter hacking or cold days at shows. Available in sizes 24-34R and colours beige or black.

Buy now: Horseware women’s Aylesbury breeches at Amazon from £96.34

These breeches are on our winter wish list! As well as being breathable, they are waterproof, windproof and are designed with a dirt-repellent outer fabric, plus thanks to the additional fleece lining, they will keep you lovely and toasty. They have zip side pockets, and a cleverly designed lower leg of half base material and half polyester to make them easy to get on and off, and for improved fit and comfort inside your boots. Featuring an alos soft stretch leather seat, they are machine washable. Available in beige, black or grey and sizes 24”-34”.

Buy now: HyPERFORMANCE softshell winter breeches at Ebay from £72.89



These breeches are both water repellent and windproof so they are ideal for the colder months. They include Mountain Horse grip technology at the seat and knees for added security when in the saddle.

Buy now: Mountain Horse Frost tech breeches at Naylors from £119

Offering additional protection from the elements, these breeches are manufactured in Tactel fabric, which is water resistant and breathable, with a brushed backing for added warmth and four-way stretch for comfort. They have a Euro seat, zip pockets and self knee patches. They are available in beige, grey or coffee and in sizes 24″-34”.

Buy now: Mark Todd winter performance breeches at Ebay from £39.99



These cosy breeches offer plenty of warmth thanks to their fluffy internal fabric, plus they are water resistant making them ideal for a British winter. They feature gel knee patches to offer added grip when in the saddle.

Buy now: Dublin Thermal breeches at Naylors from £89.99

The Bridleway Aylesbury knitted breeches benefit from a close weave, cotton stretch fabric that gives a super smooth, flattering fit. The four-way stretch fabric and flat lock seams offer the rider superior comfort. The breeches also have stretch synthetic suede contour seat and leg strappings for grip in the saddle, with belt loops, a zip up hip pocket and touch and close ankle fastenings. Available in yellow, white, black and beige in sizes 24”-36”.

Buy now: Bridleway Aylesbury breeches at Amazon from £44.95

These very elastic riding breeches are made from a high quality softshell material that is wind and water resistant with bonded fleece for added insulation. They are unisex, and available with normal and extra length legs. They have an extra large zipper pocket so you can keep your smartphone or other essentials with you.

Buy now: Karlslund Jökull softshell breeches at Horze from £118.99

Designed to keep the winter weather at bay, Toggi Arctic’s soft shell winter breeches are made from an innovative fabric that is water-resistance and offers extra warmth with a fleece back. The fabric benefits from Tactel, which offers increased strength, softness and breathability, as well as being easy care and quick drying – perfect for long, cold, wet winters! Available in black in sizes 24”– 34”

Buy now: Toggi Arctic breeches at Amazon from £79.45

These winter riding pants are made from a breathable softshell outer with micro polyester fleece for warmth on the inside. They are water and wind repellent to help keep you warm in the most wintery conditions. Other features include secure hand pockets, extra belt loop and silicone print knee patches.

Buy now: Noble Outfitters winter riding pant at Amazon from £74.95



These Cavallo winter breeches will keep you warm around the yard, whatever the weather this season. Made from a winter weight softshell fabric that offers exceptional heat retention.

Buy now: Cavallo Carla Grip S Breeches at Amazon from £151.69



Ideal for those winter days, these breeches offer warmth alongside the flexibility of riding tights. They are made from a four way stretch fabric for comfort while the silicone gel print provides grip and stability when riding.

Buy now: Dublin Warm-It gel tights at Naylors from £69.99



Practical, tough and water-resistant breeches with suede seat and lower leg patches. Available in black or mouse brown in XS-XXL sizes.

Buy now: Breeze up Exercise Breeches at Horze from £87.19

