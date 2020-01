The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games (24 July-9 August) will include three equestrian disciplines: dressage, eventing and showjumping. All equestrian sports will be hosted at the equestrian park, which is located in the Heritage Zone in Tokyo, apart from the cross-country phase of the eventing, which will be held in Sea Forest Park. The Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games (25 August-6 September) will include para dressage.