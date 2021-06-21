Tokyo 2021 Paralympic Games: dressage

Welcome to Horse & Hound’s coverage of the paralympic dressage competitions at the Tokyo Paralympics. Our team of journalists, both on location in Japan and working from here in the UK, will be keeping you up to date with all the Paralympic dressage news as it happens in the run up to the Games and throughout the competition.

When and where is the Paralympic dressage taking place?

The Paralympic dressage competitions are being held 26-30 August 2021 at the equestrian park in Tokyo’s Heritage Zone. The team medals will be decided on 29 August. The individual medals will be presented on 26, 27 and 30 August.

Who will be on the Paralympic dressage teams?

Countries are in the process of selecting their Paralympic dressage teams at the moment and we will bring you all the news on who will be heading to Tokyo.

Does Britain have a good chance of winning a medal?

Yes, Great Britain has a good chance to win both team and individual medals in the Paralympic dressage competition.