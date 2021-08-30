Catch up on all the jaw-dropping action from the final day of dressage action at the Tokyo Paralympic Games...
Individual gold and team silver medal-winners Sanne Voets and Demantur followed up on their Rio freestyle joy to add the Tokyo Paralympics title to their CV, setting the standard for the evening scoring 82.09% to take gold with a six percent margin.
- Find out what Sanne had to say about her test and read about the silver medallist who got back on a horse for the first time two weeks ago after breaking her leg
Sophie Wells was thrilled to finish fourth in the grade V freestyle on her Tokyo Paralympics reserve ride, Don Cara M.
- Read Sophie’s thoughts on her week at the Games and why gold was so special for Belgium’s Michele George
There was one noteable missing combination in tonight’s freestyle, after medal-favourite Rixt van der Horst and Findsley pulled out ahead of the second horse inspection.
- Hear what Rixt had to say about missing the freestyle and what she believes is the most important thing
Natasha Baker and Keystone Dawn Chorus danced their way to grade III silver.
Sir Lee Pearson scooped his third title of the Games and 14th Paralympic gold in total with his grade II freestyle win, while Georgia Wilson stood on the podium next to him with a second Tokyo bronze medal around her neck on her Games debut.
US rider Roxanne Trunnell set a new Paralympics dressage record score when she claimed the gold in the grade I freestyle.
And finally, H&H’s Tokyo rider of the day is Philippa Johnson-Dwyer, who went through open heart surgery and chemotherapy in the months ahead of the Games
