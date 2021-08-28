All to play for: six top stories from a blistering first day of team dressage at the Tokyo Paralympics





The Tokyo Paralympic team dressage competition has set off to a blistering start. Find out what happened on the third day of action in the Equestrian Park…

There is still all to play for ahead of the final day of the dressage team contest at the Tokyo Paralympics, with all but two of the 15 teams still with at least one rider left to go

Sir Lee Pearson and Breezer, fresh from their individual Tokyo Paralympic gold medal-winning performance on Thursday, set Britain off to a flying start

Ireland has had mixed fortunes in the competition’s opening days, while things are looking up in the team competition

US world number one Roxanne Trunnell also followed up on her individual gold with a huge score in the team test to put the side in the mix for medals

Natasha Baker threw down a second fabulous test to strengthen the Brits’ chances

And finally, H&H’s Tokyo rider of the day is Ireland’s Kate Kerr-Horan

Britain’s third and final team rider, Sophie Wells, will be entering the arena for her team test tomorrow (Sunday 29 August) on Don Cara M at 6.56pm Tokyo time, which is 10.56am in the UK.

