Tokyo Paralympic dressage schedule: your essential one-stop snapshot guide to what’s happening when at the Games





All eyes are back on Tokyo this week for the Paralympic Games and what promises to be a thrilling showdown in the Equestrian Park.

The opening ceremony takes place tomorrow night (Tuesday, 24 August), and stage one of the para dressage competition starts early the following morning with the first horse inspection.

The entries list features a total of 78 combinations, including British and Irish squads, and the para dressage is held over six days with three medal winning opportunities – individual, team and freestyle.

Take a look at the Tokyo Paralympic dressage schedule and find out which days the British and Irish riders will be competing. Start times have not yet been revealed.

Channel 4 is the official UK broadcaster for the UK and has pledged to show more than 300 hours on the mainstream channel, plus more than 1,000 hours of coverage on 16 live streams at paralympics.channel4.com. Its coverage plan promises to “bring every sport shown live to audiences”. See the full list of global Paralympic broadcasters at www.paralympic.org/tokyo-2020/broadcast

Tokyo Paralympic dressage schedule

Wednesday, 25 August

First horse inspection: 9am-11am (1am-3am BST)

This involves all combinations on the start list

Thursday, 26 August

Individual: grades II, IV and V, 4pm-10.50pm (8am-2.50pm)

Medal ceremony: 11pm-11.30pm (3pm-3.30pm BST)

All competitors take part in the individual competition, in their respective grades, on either Thursday or Friday

British combinations: Sir Lee Pearson with Breezer III and Georgia Wilson on Sakura (both grade II); plus Sophie Wells and Don Cara M (grade V)

Irish combinations: Rosemary Gaffney with Werona (grade IV) and Tamsin Addison on Farenheit (grade V)

Friday, 27 August

Individual: grades I and III, 4pm-10.15pm (8am-2.15pm BST)

Medal ceremony: 10.25pm-10.45pm (2.25pm-2.45pm BST)

All competitors take part in the individual competition, in their respective grades, on either Thursday or Friday

British combination: Natasha Baker and Keystone Dawn Chorus (grade III)

Irish combinations: Michael Murphy with Cleverboy (grade I), and Kare Kerr-Horan aboard Serafina T (grade III)

Saturday, 28 August

Team: grades II, I and III, 5pm-10pm (9am-1pm BST)

The three combinations from each nation (from the maximum squad of four) that will take part in the team competition will be named after the conclusion of the individual medals.

Sunday, 29 August

Team: grades V and IV, 6pm-8.20pm (10am-12.20pm).

Team medal ceremony, 8.30pm-8.45pm (12.30-12.45pm)

This is the concluding day of the team competition (combinations to be announced after the individual), where the team medals will be decided

Monday, 30 August

Second horse inspection: 9am-10am (1am-2am).

Freestyle: all grades, 4pm-10.05pm (8am-2.05pm).

Medal ceremony: 10.15pm-11.15pm (2.15pm-3.15pm)

The top eight combinations from each grade come forward to the freestyle, based on their performance in Thursday and Friday’s individual competition

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.