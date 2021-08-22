Snacks, snoozes and an incredible home from home: Britain’s Paralympic dressage horses arrive in Tokyo

Britain’s para dressage squad has arrived and settled in to their new digs ahead of the start of the Tokyo Paralympics.
The Games are set to start with the first horse inspection on Wednesday (25 August) at 9am (1am BST). Competition starts the following day (Thursday) at 4pm (8am BST), with the grade II, IV and V individual medals.
Britain’s four horses and riders have all arrived safely in Tokyo following their respective flights from Liège and Heathrow, and are enjoying the venue’s top-class facilities as they make their final pre-competition preparations.
Take a peak behind the scenes with Team GB…
“Snacking and snoozing” in the comfort of the air-conditioned stables at the Equestrian Park in Baji Koen
Georgia Wilson catches up with Sakura ahead of the pair’s Paralympic debut
Natasha Baker has her first ride in Tokyo on Keystone Dawn Chorus (“Lottie”). The pair’s first competitive appearance of the Games will be on Friday (27 August) in the grade III individual contest.
Snacks with a view: the British horses enjoy a pick of grass and a roll in their home from home
Don Cara M, who stepped up at the last minute following the withdrawal of Sophie Wells’ originally selected ride C Fatal Attraction, is loving life in Tokyo. Follow the link to see how he has been keeping himself – and everyone around him – entertained in the Team GB stables…
Squad goals: the British side ahead of their flight to Japan
Bunting on point and a refreshing fan: swipe through to see what Sir Lee Pearson and Breezer III have been up to on their first days in Tokyo
