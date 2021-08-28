US makes strong start with Paralympic gold medallist at the helm despite smoke on the horizon





The Grade I Tokyo Paralympics individual champion Roxanne Trunnell scored 80.321% in the team paralympic dressage competition to boost US medal hopes.

This result was doubly impressive given the black smoke swirling on the horizon, and sirens blaring as emergency crews headed to a nearby fire. Although Dolton, her nine-year-old ride by Danone I, gave a pleasing picture, she reported he was reacting to the situation.

“He felt good, but a little tense – we worked through some of it but he can do more,” Roxanne, 36, said. “[The fire] is not something you think will happen, but it did and you have to deal with it.

“It’s been such a strange year – everyone is going to remember this Paralympics.”

Roxanne was previously an able-bodied rider with ambitions to compete at the Olympics, but required extensive rehabilitation after a virus caused a blood clot on her brain in 2009 and put her in a coma.

Team GB’s first team rider Lee Pearson had earlier got the Brits off to an excellent start, heading the Grade II section on his own Breezer on a score of 77.636%. The next British rider will in action will be Natasha Baker riding Keystone Dawn Chorus. She will be riding at 9.16pm local time, which is 1.16pm UK time. The final British rider in the team event will be Sophie Wells with Don Cara M, who will be riding tomorrow (Sunday 29 August) at 6.56pm local time (10.56am UK time).

