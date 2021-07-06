‘We have a strong, competitive group’: US para dressage squad revealed for Tokyo Paralympics





The four dressage riders carrying US hopes at the Tokyo Paralympic Games have been announced.

The riders selected for the US squad are:

Beatrice de Lavalette, with Elizabeth and Nicolas de Lavalette’s 14-year-old gelding Clarc

Rebecca Hart, with Rowan O’Riley’s 12-year-old gelding El Corona Texel (direct reserve, Fortune 500, an 11-year-old gelding also owned by Rowan O’Riley)

Kate Shoemaker, with her own and Craig and Deena Shoemaker’s 14-year-old stallion Solitaer 40

Roxanne Trunnell, with Flintwoode Farms LLC and Karin Flint’s nine-year-old gelding Dolton

Alternates:

Sydney Collier, with Georgina Bloomberg’s 12-year-old gelding All In One

Charlotte Merle-Smith, with her own 10-year-old mare Guata

Chef d’equipe Michel Assouline and team leader Laureen Johnson will lead the side in Tokyo (26-30 August).

“Selectors had a difficult task to choose four athletes to represent the US at the Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020, as we had a lot of talented athletes all gathering score averages over 70% for the past six months,” said Michel.

“I really believe they have chosen a good squad and I very much look forward to the journey to Tokyo.

“We will be facing fierce competition as several top European teams have done extremely well recently at international competitions, but we have done too. We have a strong, competitive group, and I look forward to our tactical preparations leading up to Tokyo.”

The three combinations who will represent the US in the team medal competition will be determined after the completion of the individual tests, on 27 August.

The Tokyo Paralympic format means all riders will compete for individual medals, which is the opening para dressage competition of the Games. After this, teams of three – selected by each nation’s chef d’equipe – contest the team test, on which the team medals are decided. The final medal-winning opportunity for riders is the freestyle, which involves the top eight combinations in each grade. The para dressage classes run from 26 to 30 August.

