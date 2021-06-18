Britain’s nominated dressage entries for Tokyo Paralympics announced





The British Paralympic dressage entries have been revealed, with 12 combinations making the list.

British Equestrian and the British Dressage selectors have confirmed that the following pairs will be submitted to the FEI as Britain’s nominated entries for the Tokyo Paralympics, which take place from 24 August to 5 September 2021. From this list, the selected squad of four combinations who will travel to Tokyo, plus reserves, will be announced on 16 July.

Grade I

Sophie Christiansen with her own nine-year-old mare Die Furstin and 13-year-old gelding Innuendo III

Grade II

Sir Lee Pearson with his own nine-year-old gelding nine-year-old gelding Breezer

Georgia Wilson with Geoff and Julie Wilson’s and her own 12-year-old mare Midnight and seven-year-old mare Sakura

Grade III

Natasha Baker with Joanna Jensen, Christian Landolt, P. Baker’s and her own 10-year-old mare Keystone Dawn Chorus

Erin Orford with the Lady Joseph Trust’s seven-year-old gelding LJT Diamond Crusador

Grade IV

Nicky Greenhill with Gary Greenhill’s and her own 12-year-old mare Betty Boo

Grade V

Charlotte Cundall with the Lady Joseph Trust’s 12-year-old gelding LJT Simply Red

Sophie Wells with Charlotte Hogg’s 14-year-old gelding C Fatal Attraction, Roland Kinch’s 12-year-old gelding Don Cara M and Charlotte Hogg’s seven-year-old gelding Classic Jillz Geuzenhof

The grooms’ names for each of the British Paralympic dressage entries have not yet been confirmed.

British Equestrian added “selection decisions are subject to the athlete and horse maintaining fitness and performance, and this list may be amended at any point up to 5 July 2021.”

The British Olympic dressage entries were announced earlier this week.

