Olympic dressage teams: who’s heading to Tokyo?

As the countdown to the equestrian competitions at the Tokyo Olympic Games continues, selection committees around the world are in the process of choosing their Olympic dressage teams.
Under the new Olympic dressage format, teams will be made up for three horses and rider combinations, meaning there will be no drop score and all three will count towards the overall team result.
So who’s made the grade and who’s missed out on the chance to compete in the Olympic dressage competition? We bring you all the latest selection news as it happens…
Olympic dressage teams: latest updates
Great Britain nominated entries
The British selectors have nominated nine pairs from which the three team members plus one alternate will be chosen.
These are:
- Fiona Bigwood with Hawtins Delicato
- Richard Davison with Bubblingh
- Charlotte Dujardin with Mount St John Freestyle
- Emile Faurie with Dono Di Maggio
- Lottie Fry with Everdale
- Carl Hester with En Vogue
- Gareth Hughes with Sintano Van Hof Olympia
- Susan Pape with Harmony’s Eclectisch
- Laura Tomlinson with DSP Rose Of Bavaria
They have also named three reserve nominated entries. The selected squad of four pairs who will travel to Tokyo, plus non-travelling reserves, will be announced on 28 June.
United States Olympic dressage team
The United States has chosen its team of three riders, plus one travelling reserve:
- Adrienne Lyle and Salvino
- Steffen Peters and Suppenkasper
- Sabine Schut-Kery and Sanceo
- Travelling reserve: Nick Wagman and Don John
The two team alternates, in selected order, are:
- Olivia LaGoy-Weltz and Rassing’s Lonoir
- Ben Ebeling and Illuster van de Kampert
Switzerland’s individual rider
Estelle Wettstein has been nominated to represent Switzerland as an individual riding West Side Story in Tokyo. Antonella Joannou and Dandy de la Roche are the Swiss reserves.
Spain’s nominated entries
The Spanish equestrian federation has confirmed the nine nominated riders from which its Olympic dressage team will be selected. They are:
- Claudio Castilla Ruiz with Alcaide
- Borja Carrascosa Martiner with Laponia
- Jordi Domingo Coll with Esprit Dond D
- Beatriz Ferrer-Salat with Elegance
- Jose Antonio Garcia Mena with Divina Royal / Sorento
- Juan Antonio Jimenez Cobo with Euclides MOR
- Severo Jurado Lopez with Fendi T
- Juan Matute Guimon with Quantico
- Jose Danuel Martin Dockx with Malagueno