Olympic dressage teams: who’s heading to Tokyo?





As the countdown to the equestrian competitions at the Tokyo Olympic Games continues, selection committees around the world are in the process of choosing their Olympic dressage teams.

Under the new Olympic dressage format, teams will be made up for three horses and rider combinations, meaning there will be no drop score and all three will count towards the overall team result.

So who’s made the grade and who’s missed out on the chance to compete in the Olympic dressage competition? We bring you all the latest selection news as it happens…

Olympic dressage teams: latest updates

Great Britain nominated entries

The British selectors have nominated nine pairs from which the three team members plus one alternate will be chosen.

These are:

Fiona Bigwood with Hawtins Delicato

Richard Davison with Bubblingh

Charlotte Dujardin with Mount St John Freestyle

Emile Faurie with Dono Di Maggio

Lottie Fry with Everdale

Carl Hester with En Vogue

Gareth Hughes with Sintano Van Hof Olympia

Susan Pape with Harmony’s Eclectisch

Laura Tomlinson with DSP Rose Of Bavaria

They have also named three reserve nominated entries. The selected squad of four pairs who will travel to Tokyo, plus non-travelling reserves, will be announced on 28 June.

United States Olympic dressage team

The United States has chosen its team of three riders, plus one travelling reserve:

Adrienne Lyle and Salvino

Steffen Peters and Suppenkasper

Sabine Schut-Kery and Sanceo

Travelling reserve: Nick Wagman and Don John

The two team alternates, in selected order, are:

Olivia LaGoy-Weltz and Rassing’s Lonoir

Ben Ebeling and Illuster van de Kampert

Switzerland’s individual rider

Estelle Wettstein has been nominated to represent Switzerland as an individual riding West Side Story in Tokyo. Antonella Joannou and Dandy de la Roche are the Swiss reserves.

Spain’s nominated entries

The Spanish equestrian federation has confirmed the nine nominated riders from which its Olympic dressage team will be selected. They are: