Nine named as Britain’s nominated dressage entries for Tokyo Olympics





The nine combinations who have been submitted to the FEI as the British Olympic dressage entries have been announced.

British Equestrian and the British Dressage selectors have confirmed that the following pairs will be put forward to the FEI as nominated entries for the Tokyo Games. The four combinations who will travel to Tokyo – a team of three plus an alternate – will be chosen from this list, and will be announced, along with reserves, on 28 June.

In addition to the nine British Olympic dressage entries, three nominated reserve entries have also been named:

Charlotte Dujardin with Renai Hart, Carl Hester and her own 10-year-old Gio (direct reserve)

Charlotte (Lottie) Fry with Van Olst Horses and her own 13-year-old gelding Dark Legend (direct reserve)

Gareth Hughes with Claudine Kroll, Jessica Kroll, Martin Kroll and his own 12-year-old stallion KK Dominant (non-direct reserve)

British Equestrian adds that “selection decisions are subject to the athlete and horse maintaining fitness and performance, and this list may be amended at any point up to 21 June 2021.”

Nominated entries for the para dressage squad for the Paralympic Games in Tokyo, to be held in August, will be published on or around 18 June.

