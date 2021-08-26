Brilliant Brits, dazzling performances and medals galore: seven unmissable stories from Tokyo Paralympic dressage day one





The opening day of dressage action at the Tokyo Paralympic Games had it all – medals, emotion, excitement and a whole heap of inspirational horses and riders. Find out how day one unfolded in the Equestrian Park...

Sir Lee Pearson scooped his 12th Paralympic gold medal with the home-bred Breezer in the grade II individual at the Tokyo Paralympics, with an international personal best for the combination in all para tests

And what a start for Paralympic debutantes Georgia Wilson and the seven-year-old Sakural. The pair’s talent, cool heads and maturity beyond their years was rewarded with a bronze medal in the grade II individual

Sophie Wells and Don Cara M capped the day with an emotional silver, rounding off a full-house of medals from the three Brits in action on day one in the Equestrian Park

Meanwhile, Belgium’s Michele George and Best Of 8 posted an impressive score of 76.52% to secure grade V gold at the Tokyo Paralympics

Reigning grade IV world and European champions Sanne Voets and Demantur added their first Paralympic title to their glittering collection, with individual gold

H&H’s Tokyo horse of the day is US rider Kate Shoemaker’s equine partner, Solitaer 40

Ahead of the action, H&H caught up with team groom Jade Lockwood, to chat about careers, life in the ParalympicsGB camp and how she got into grooming

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.