Brilliant Brits, dazzling performances and medals galore: seven unmissable stories from Tokyo Paralympic dressage day one

The opening day of dressage action at the Tokyo Paralympic Games had it all – medals, emotion, excitement and a whole heap of inspirational horses and riders. Find out how day one unfolded in the Equestrian Park...
Sir Lee Pearson scooped his 12th Paralympic gold medal with the home-bred Breezer in the grade II individual at the Tokyo Paralympics, with an international personal best for the combination in all para tests
And what a start for Paralympic debutantes Georgia Wilson and the seven-year-old Sakural. The pair’s talent, cool heads and maturity beyond their years was rewarded with a bronze medal in the grade II individual
- Read more about the eye-catching chestnut mare Sakura – who shares a name with Japan’s iconic cherry blossom – and what Georgia was most please about in their performance
Sophie Wells and Don Cara M capped the day with an emotional silver, rounding off a full-house of medals from the three Brits in action on day one in the Equestrian Park
Meanwhile, Belgium’s Michele George and Best Of 8 posted an impressive score of 76.52% to secure grade V gold at the Tokyo Paralympics
Reigning grade IV world and European champions Sanne Voets and Demantur added their first Paralympic title to their glittering collection, with individual gold
H&H’s Tokyo horse of the day is US rider Kate Shoemaker’s equine partner, Solitaer 40
- Read more about this pair’s amazing journey, their special bond and why people should never tell them that they “can’t”
Ahead of the action, H&H caught up with team groom Jade Lockwood, to chat about careers, life in the ParalympicsGB camp and how she got into grooming
- Find out more about Jade’s experiences of her first Paralympic Games and life behind the scenes at Tokyo’s Equestrian Park
