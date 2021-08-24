How to watch Paralympic dressage live from Tokyo: Channel 4 confirms coverage of equestrian competition





Channel 4 is planning full coverage of the para dressage events from the Tokyo Games, the broadcaster confirmed to H&H today (24 August). This comes as welcome news for UK fans seeking information on how to watch the Tokyo Paralympic dressage.

It will be showing the equestrian competition “in its entirety” on its dedicated Paralympic live-stream, while coverage of British riders’ tests is named among the main channel’s scheduled highlights.

The Tokyo Paralympic Games is tipped to break viewing records, with an estimated cumulative global TV audience of 4.25 billion people.

Channel 4 is the official UK broadcaster for the Paralympics and has announced it will be showing more than 300 hours “around the clock coverage” on its main channel and More 4, plus more than 1,000 hours on 16 livestreams on paralympics.channel4.com.

The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) crunched the numbers to reach the 4.25 billion estimate, which it puts down to a combination of more broadcasters, increased coverage levels and more live sport “than any previous Games”.

“With more live sport available to broadcasters than ever before, I am confident we will break all viewing records for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games,” said Alexis Schaefer, IPC commercial, partnerships and broadcasting director.

“The role of broadcasters in screening the Games has never been more important given there are no international spectators and limited domestic crowds. But the increase in the number of broadcasters and their levels of coverage is testament to the appeal of the Paralympic Games and the elite sporting performances of Para athletes.”

In 2019, H&H covered the news that para dressage would be broadcast live from Tokyo in a huge step forward for the discipline.

Live coverage in the UK kicks off with tonight’s opening ceremony 7pm-10.10pm (11am-3.10pm BST) on Channel 4.

Channel 4 announced its “most ambitious ever Paralympic coverage plans”, with more than 1,300 hours of around the clock coverage on the main channel, More 4 and its dedicated online Paralympic streaming platform.

As well as sporting action, its coverage also includes a daily breakfast show, afternoon and evening highlight and round-up programmes Tokyo Today and Gold Rush, plus the return of award-winning comedy series The Last Leg on each night of the Games.

It has pledged to show more accessible content than it ever has before, with subtitles available on 100% of Channel 4 and More 4 coverage, and on 500 hours of streamed content.

How to watch Tokyo Paralympic dressage

UK and Northern Ireland

Channel 4, More 4, 4oD and paralympics.channel4.com

Watching in Ireland

RTÉ www.rte.ie/player

Watching in the US

NBC www.nbcolympics.com/schedule

Watching in Canada

AMItv www.ami.ca/new_ami

CBC www.cbc.ca/sports/paralympics

CPC paralympic.ca/tokyo-2020

Sportsnet

SRC radio-canada.ca/jeux-paralympiques

View the full worldwide list of Tokyo Paralympic broadcasters

Tokyo Paralympic dressage schedule: what’s on when

Wednesday, 25 August

First horse inspection: 9am-11am (1am-3am BST)

Thursday, 26 August

Individual: grades II, IV and V, 4pm-10.50pm (8am-2.50pm)

Medal ceremony: 11pm-11.30pm (3pm-3.30pm BST)

Friday, 27 August

Individual: grades I and III, 4pm-10.15pm (8am-2.15pm BST)

Medal ceremony: 10.25pm-10.45pm (2.25pm-2.45pm BST)

Saturday, 28 August

Team: grades II, I and III, 5pm-10pm (9am-1pm BST)

Sunday, 29 August

Team: grades V and IV, 6pm-8.20pm (10am-12.20pm)

Team medal ceremony, 8.30pm-8.45pm (12.30-12.45pm)

Monday, 30 August

Second horse inspection: 9am-10am (1am-2am)

Freestyle: all grades, 4pm-10.05pm (8am-2.05pm)

Medal ceremony: 10.15pm-11.15pm (2.15pm-3.15pm)

See the full Tokyo Paralympic dressage schedule here, including details of what is happening on each day of competition plus when British and Irish combinations will be in action

