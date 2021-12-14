



Heiniger Xplorer Cordless Clipper Score 9/10 Performance: 9/10

Value: 8/10

Ease of use: 9/10 Pros Lightweight

No cord

Good battery life

Coped well with thick coats Cons Not the cheapest on the market (but not bad value) Manufacturer: Heiniger Price as reviewed: £498.11

Having not used Heiniger clippers before, I was looking forward to testing these. On first impressions they looked to be a quality set of clippers, that were lightweight, comfortable to hold and easy to charge. Once turned on I was impressed with how quiet they were, which combined with no cord, makes them ideal for nervous horses and those being clipped for the first time.

Although Heiniger clippers don’t follow the typical “tighten then turn back one-and-half” instructions to tension, I had no problems setting the tension correctly just by listening to the sound of the blades. (There is a useful video available to help if anyone is unsure.)

I found the battery doesn’t take long to charge and gave me plenty of time to do three straight-forward clips on a single charge (battery advertised as lasting 2hrs when fully charged). They were great on thick coats – they cut through a shaggy Shetland’s hair like a knife through butter and left a great finish, although they probably wouldn’t be my first choice for clipping a horse with very fine coat or doing fiddly bits like full legs using the standard blades that they came with.

The clippers come in a sturdy carry case that contains the clippers with a standard set of blades and battery, battery charger, oil, cleaning brush, a screwdriver and instructions. The three-year warranty gives peace of mind.

Verdict

Initial thoughts – professional set of cordless clippers that, while not the cheapest on the market, are easy to use and give a good finish.

What is a first look review?

These are our first impressions of a piece of kit or clothing based on spending some time with it. We will have had our hands on it and given it a really thorough going over before trying it on ourselves or our horses and using it. The information we can give you after this first look will give you some sense of what it’s like to use, even if it’s only an initial view. As soon as we’ve given it a more thorough test, we will update the review with a full scoring and additional thoughts – and possibly award it “Horse & Hound Approved” status.

Who tested these clippers?

Lucie Holt is a professional groom based in Hertfordshire who specialises in all types of “equine hairdressing” through her horsehairdressing business. She has more than 15 years experience in clipping, plaiting and pre-show turnout, including using horse hair extensions to improve manes and tails for competition, film work and advertising photo shoots.

