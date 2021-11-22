Winning with no rein and other things the horse world is talking about right now





1. Emily Moffitt leading team to Super Cup Final win

Team London Knights, led by the squad’s owner, 23-year-old rider Emily Moffitt, led Sunday’s €3.5million Super Cup Final at the GC Prague Playoffs. Emily, who made her senior championship debut for Great Britain at the Europeans earlier this year, was confident on Friday, calling her father to say: “We can definitely win this on Sunday”. “The more pressure the better for me, but I owe it all to Winning Good – he is spectacular. Having this atmosphere here is the best and is what it is all about,” she added.

2. Winning despite no reins

Swedish showjumper Henrik von Eckermann and his 11-year-old gelding King Edward won the Longines Global Champions Tour (LGCT) Super Grand Prix on Saturday night (20 November). And he did so despite not being able to use his reins over the first five fences. “King Edward has a lot of energy and nerves,” explained Henrik, who was part of the Swedish gold medal-winning team at the Tokyo Olympics. “Normally when the gates open I try to trot in, but I waited and then the doors were closed behind him so he got a bit of a shock. Just to make himself calm, he wanted to go backwards so I said ‘OK we’ll go in backwards!’ You just have to take the moment sometimes.” However the horse managed to get his tongue over the bit in the process. Luckily it went back after those first five or six fences, giving Henrik a little more influence.

3. Black Friday equestrian deals

If you’re having the same experience as me, your inbox is being inundated with Black Friday deals from any brand you’ve ever bought from. To save you some time and make life easier, the H&H team has put all the best equestrian bargains together in one place, which will be updated continually up to and over the Black Friday weekend, as well as updating all our buyers’ guides so you know what you’ll be getting. You can also get the best deal of the year on a Horse & Hound subscription with our own Black Friday offer of 50% off magazine subscriptions.

