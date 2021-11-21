Make the most of equestrian Black Friday bargains with H&H





Every rider and horse owner loves a bargain — and H&H is on hand to ensure you don’t miss out on saving some pennies this Black Friday.

This year, we are doing all possible to hunt out the best equestrian bargains and deals, with a member of the team dedicated to sniffing them out. We’ve been in touch with the big brands and retailers to find out in advance who will be discounting what, and scoured the web for more offers.

The team has then put all the best bargains together in one place, which will be updated continually up to and over the Black Friday weekend, and updated all our buyers’ guides so you know what you’ll be getting.

Visit the Black Friday deals page

“If you’re anything like me, you feel a slight pressure around Black Friday,” said H&H editor in chief Sarah Jenkins. “Pressure not to miss out on any great deals that might mean getting the thing a loved one really wants that you wouldn’t otherwise have the budget for, and pressure to remember the things that throughout the year you’ve thought you really could benefit from, whether it’s for the horse or the house, and that you must remember to have a look in the sales.

“Meanwhile I fear buying things for the sake of it, just because it’s a great deal, things I don’t really need. And I don’t want to be buying items that aren’t any good, just because they’re going cheap.

“So here is Horse & Hound this year, poised to alert you to the best deals so you don’t need to spend the day manically searching for them, and ready to guide you towards what is in fact a bargain that your loved one will love or will benefit you or your horse throughout the year. Happy shopping!”

And if course you can get a bumper Black Friday discount on H&H itself: sign up now for 50% off subscriptions.

