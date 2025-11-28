‘Memories that will be treasured’: tributes pour in for rider after her death aged 21





Tributes have poured in for young showjumper Harriet Penfold, who died last week aged 21 after an accident.

The young Irish rider died on 21 November surrounded by her family. Her funeral took place today (28 November).

“It is with an empty and broken heart that I share this devastating news on behalf of the Penfold family,” Rachel Lyons said.

“Our beautiful Harriet has peacefully passed away, surrounded by her mum Jo, dad Ger, her little sister Zoe and her brother Oliver — a room filled with heartbreak, love, and memories that will be treasured for the rest of our lives.

“Harriet was full of life in every possible way – caring, funny, talented, determined, with a smile and an infectious laugh that could lift anyone’s spirits. She had a natural warmth that drew people in, and she made friends effortlessly, touching lives in ways she never realised.”

Harriet spent four years working for Irish Olympic showjumper Greg Broderick and competed internationally up to CSI2* level, in Britain, Ireland and Europe.

“As a sister, she loved with her whole heart,” her family’s statement read. “She had a way of convincing Zoe or Oliver to do things even when they knew Mum and Dad might not approve, and those moments are now treasured memories. She was always someone you could turn to – for advice, a laugh, a chat, or simply the comfort only she could give.

“As our daughter, our miracle, she couldn’t have made us more proud. With her mum, she shared endless conversations, laughter, and a deep, intuitive closeness.

“With her dad, she shared strength, humour, and that stubborn determination that always made us smile.

“From the moment she arrived, Harriet filled our world with joy. She gave her whole heart to everything she did, and her love for life made even ordinary days feel special.

“She was thoughtful in all the small, beautiful ways – the quick hugs, the quiet check-ins, the way she noticed when someone was struggling. Her kindness, courage, and gentle spirit made her our bright, beautiful girl, and she gave us more love and pride than we could ever have asked for.

“As a friend, all who attended the prayer service and the outpouring of messages says it all. She connected with people so naturally and will be remembered as a loyal, funny, loving friend to so many.

“Thank you to the hospital staff and everyone who helped Harriet at the scene. We are for ever grateful.”

Greg said he and his team were very lucky to have Harriet working with them.

“What an impression she left on everyone here,” he said. “She was simply part of our extended family and everyone knew we could trust her 100% as a colleague and a friend.

“What a fabulous girl. A breath of fresh air. She loved horses so much and always so positive and determined. She took every piece of help she was given, rolled up her sleeves and put it into practice straight away. Always trying to make herself and the horses she worked with better but at the same time always so supportive of everyone around her.

“Her parents Ger and Jo could be so proud to have raised such a fabulous girl that was simply so genuine. A loving sister to Oliver and little sister Zoe. She left a mark on us all that won’t be forgotten. We will remember her smiling because that’s how she always was.

“Thank you for everything Harriet, we will miss you very much.”

