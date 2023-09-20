‘You can spot a Robbie baby a mile off’: influential Welsh stallion dies aged 31





Diane Jordan and family’s influential Welsh section C stallion Wyken Rob Roy has died aged 31.

The bay stallion, who stood at just 12.3hh, was a renowned sire who produced many Royal International (RIHS) and Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) finalists, Royal Welsh winners and Olympia best of breeds. “Robbie” was also a winner of the Kellythorpes Welsh section C sire of the year award nine times, including in 2023.

Robbie was bred by Ron and Diane Jordan at the Wyken stud before he was sold as a yearling to Anne Jolly, who in turn leased him to the Waxwing Stud. He was backed by Ron and Diane’s daughter, Anne, as a five-year-old before going on to have a very successful ridden career, standing novice champion at the BSPS championships and qualifying for HOYS.

Robbie was famed for stamping his stock with a bright bay colouring and distinctive white socks. Some of his progeny who have been successful in the show ring in recent years include the 2023 RIHS supreme M&M champion Danwood Llewelyn, former RIHS open winner Lantau Supernova, consistent 122cm working hunter contender Rivervalley Romance, and dual HOYS open and junior finalist Wyken Sweet Silhouette.

He sired numerous prolific ponies of the past, including Pentrefelin Bodecia, Rivervalley Tear Drop, Wyken Lady Jasmine, Wyken Romeo, Popsters Lazenby, Tyreos Billie Fury, Rookery Fizz and Waxwing Keepsake, among others.

He is also responsible for triple HOYS winner Waxwing Rheel as well as 2014 HOYS winner Tyreos Casanova. His son Waxwing Rhumba qualified for the HOYS in-hand supreme final, while his daughter Rayid Heartbreaker has a strong British Dressage record. Robbie holds the Welsh breed record for the most qualified ponies by the same sire in the same class at HOYS.

Robbie lived out his days at Jackie and George Cooper’s Rivervalley Stud.

“They had some lovely mares who suited him very well,” said Diane. “He went to Rivervalley six years ago and as he had such a lovely and happy time there he never came home!

“He was such a loving, sweet stallion who was so cheeky, but never nasty in the slightest. He was an extremely clever pony, too.

“He really did mark his youngsters; you can spot a Robbie baby a mile off.”

“We are hugely proud of him, and it gives us so much joy to see his legacy continue in his offspring,” said Diane’s granddaughter, Heather Abrahall on a Facebook tribute. “Robbie was a true gentleman and full of character, he has left a huge hole in all our hearts. We will forever miss the cheeky, mischievous Houdini that he was.”

