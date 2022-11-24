Wedding bells, Equifest’s new home, and more things the horse world is talking about





1. Wedding bells

Burghley runner-up Tom Jackson and Sabrina Pryer tied the knot on 3 November – Sabrina’s birthday – on what the happy couple has described as “the best day of our lives”. The couple’s dogs, Alfie and Otto, came to the church, and the Jacksons followed their special day with a honeymoon in Botswana. “Everyone says it’s the best day of your lives, and it really is. It was amazing. We had lots of special family and friends there, and it was just an amazing day, it just went too quickly!”said Sabrina.

2. Rachael Blackmore’s London debut

Cheltenham Gold Cup and Grand National-winning jockey Rachael Blackmore will switch saddles to make her London International Horse Show as part of the girls team in the Markel Jockeys Jumping (19 December), in aid of the Injured Jockeys Fund. “I did some eventing in my teenage years, but that was a long time ago now!” said Rachael, confident that “the girls… obviously” will be claiming this year’s title.

3. Equifest’s new home

Organisers of showing fixture Equifest have announced that the show will move to a new venue in 2023, following the closure of the East of England showground this year. The show will be held at Arena UK, some 35 miles north up the A1, from 2 to 5 August 2023. The decision was made after Equifest’s organisers posted a public questionnaire, which ascertained that Arena UK was “by far the venue of choice.”

