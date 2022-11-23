‘The best day of our lives’: top eventer and partner marry, and the dogs turn up too





Five-star eventer Tom Jackson married his long-term partner Sabrina Pryer on “the best day of our lives”.

Tom, whose fantastic 2022 season had included finishing second at his first Burghley on Capels Hollow Drift, tied the knot on Sabrina’s birthday, 3 November.

“He can’t forget that now!” Sabrina joked.

Sabrina told H&H the pair have been together about nine and a half years.

“He’s had a pretty good year, and it was so nice to finish it off with getting married; we’re very lucky,” she said.

“We didn’t involve any horses. Tom arranged for our two dogs Alfie and Otto to come to the church at the end; I’d been requesting them there and he’d been saying no but he arranged for them to turn up, which was really nice, and we had the crazy photo with the dogs!

“We were so lucky; it was raining in the morning but as soon as we left for the church, it was beautiful sunshine, and it stayed all afternoon. Getting married in November, you expect torrential rain so anything else was a bonus.”

Sabrina added: “Everyone says it’s the best day of your lives, and it really is. It was amazing. We had lots of special family and friends there, and it was just an amazing day, it just went too quickly!”

The Jacksons then went on honeymoon; a safari in Botswana partly in vehicles and partly on horseback – “We didn’t want it to be totally a busman’s holiday!” – followed by a beach break.

They are now back to the norm of running the business together – “Tom doing the riding and I do everything else” – and looking forward to next season.

“[Capels Hollow Drift] will hopefully go to Badminton in the spring, and who knows, after that?” Sabrina said. “It would be amazing to look at team selection but you just don’t know. That would be the big aim but we keep plugging on. And it’s Tom’s big birthday [30th] next year, so it’s all exciting stuff.”

Tom added: “What a way to round off the year! Simply the best day of our lives.”

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.