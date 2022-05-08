‘He’s gone above and beyond our expectations’: meet an exciting British prospect that shone on his Badminton debut





Twenty-eight-year-old British event rider Tom Jackson is no stranger to Badminton Horse Trials, which is presented by Mars Equestrian in 2022, as he already had two completions under his belt. However, he can now add a third completion to that tally, thanks to the very promising talent of the eye-catching Capels Hollow Drift.

The 11-year-old, owned by Patricia Davenport, Milly Simmie and Sarah Webb, joined Tom Jackson in 2018 after starting his career with Georgie Campbell and this afternoon (8 May), had one fence down to finish a very creditable 16th at what was the horse’s first five-star.

“He’s a little bit short of experience with Covid, but I needn’t have worried as he was class the whole way round and made it feel quite easy,” Tom said after his cross-country round yesterday, where they jumped clear, incurring just 10 time-faults. “He stayed really with me and focused and I couldn’t be happier with him.”

Prior to Badminton, Capels Hollow Drift had done only one CCI4*-L before coming to Badminton, finishing eighth in the competitive CCI4*-L at Bicton last summer.

“The whole sort of the whole weekend he’s gone above and beyond our expectations

Mother and daughter duo and co-owners in Capels Hollow Drift, Sarah Webb and Millie Simmie acquired this horse when he was a foal from his breeder John Walsh in Ireland.

“I’m not sure many owners buy a foal that then ends up at Badminton so I’m really, really happy for them,” said Tom.

