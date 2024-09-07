



The Defender Burghley Horse Trials cross-country is proving every bit as tough as expected, with several high-profile retirements among the early runners. But Tom Jackson posted an eye-catching clear with Capels Hollow Drift on top the leaderboard at this stage, adding just 5.6 time-faults in a copybook round. Tom was lying 13th after dressage on 28.6, and is bound to move up considerably with this fast time.

Tom’s grey is tackling his fifth CCI5*, and lived up to his reputation as “Mr Consistent”.

“He delivers every single time – whatever you ask,” said Tom. “It’s one of the best rides I’ve had on him – he was really travelling for me. These courses always feel tough when you’re doing them, but the terrain here adds a whole new level. I’m so happy with the way he picked up and finished so strongly.

“It can feel like you’re just going through the motions with him, because he is such a special horse. He has not enjoyed heavy ground, but he likes it a bit quicker.”

The 13-year-old finished noticeably full of running here at Burghley, having tired a little over the last few fences at Badminton in the spring. He was immaculate over all the tricky combinations, with Tom just kicking out a couple of flags at the Trout Hatchery corner and the second Fairfax & Favor triple bar with his own leg.

First-timer success over Burghley Horse Trials cross-country

Several first-timers put in decent rounds, including birthday girl Bella Innes Ker, who turns 30 today. She steered another bold-jumping grey, Highway II, to a clear round. They did clock 25.6 time-faults, adding a couple of long routes to their journey round the Lincolnshire turf, but produced a very pleasing picture.

“I’ve always said he is my horse of a lifetime, the best cross-country horse I’ve ever had,” said Bella. “To finally feel like I might have done him justice today is a good feeling and incredible the way he galloped home.

“He’s always had a huge gallop, and it’s actually been a downfall to try to contain it. Everyone says to give them a breather on Winners’ Avenue, but I thought, ‘no, I’ve still got a lot of horse’.”

From a newcomer to one of the most experienced riders in the field, Dan Jocelyn completed on Blackthorn Cruise despite two run-outs – at the brush at Joules at the Maltings and the Dairy Mound house.

Meanwhile it was a hard luck story for France’s first competitor, Luc Chateau riding Viens du Mont. They set out well, but the 15-year-old gelding over jumped the rail into the Defender Valley at fence 5abc, and the horse veered sharply away from the ditch. This caused Luc’s stirrup to detach from the saddle, and with it being impossible to reattach, Luc retired.

