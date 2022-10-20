Vote now! Just one week to decide who wins the 2022 Horse & Hound Awards





The thousands of nominations have been whittled down — and now it’s your chance to decide who wins at the 2022 Horse & Hound Awards, in partnership with NAF.

The shortlists of four in each category are announced today, and you have a week to tell us who you think the winners should be, in 12 of the 13 categories, by 27 October.

More than 103,000 votes were cast for last year’s awards, and the H&H team is planning another glittering ceremony at Cheltenham racecourse, on 30 November.

“It’s always difficult narrowing down the thousands of nominations to four shortlisted nominees in each category of the awards and it definitely wasn’t any easier this year,” said H&H magazine editor Pippa Roome.

“There are so many worthy candidates on the shortlists, from the big-name celebrity riders and horses to grassroots heroes, and we’re expecting voting to be popular and close, so do make sure you get involved and vote for your favourites.

“These awards wouldn’t be possible without our awards partners NAF and all the individual award sponsors, so thank you to them for their support. We love having this chance to honour the best in so many different areas of the horse world and we’re looking forward to celebrating at Cheltenham again in November.”

The categories are:

Bloomfields Horse of the Year

Celebrating our equestrian hero of today, the horse who is at the top of his or her game and is a pure joy to watch.

Equo Pony of the Year

We all know the best things come in small packages – let’s hear it for brilliant ponies in sport and beyond.

Pikeur Professional Rider of the Year

Honouring the greatest rider of the year, who is a hero and an inspiration to the rest, and whose ability is a blessing for both their horses and our sport.

Pivo Amateur Rider of the Year

Acknowledging the rider who does not make a living from riding, training or competing horses, yet is dedicated to his or her passion.

Equipe Moment of the Year

The single moment in equestrian sport that has best captured our imaginations and which will go down in history as defining 2022.

Tommy Hilfiger Equestrian Young Rider of the Year

Celebrating up-and-coming talent in the horse world. Nominees must be under 25 years old on the day of the H&H Awards (30 November).

NAF Five Star PROFEET Farrier of the Year

Recognising the farrier who, through his or her knowledge and effort, has made a difference to a horse or horses’ performance or wellbeing this year.

Absorbine Groom of the Year

Honouring the dedication, skill and sheer effort and love of horses this individual exerts to ensure the best care of their charges day and night.

The Horse & Hound Podcast Volunteer of the Year

Recognising the sacrifice made by this volunteer to enable countless others to enjoy their sport or profession week in, week out.

Baileys Horse Feeds Vet of the Year

Appreciating the singular difference this skilled professional has made to a horse or horses’ lives and subsequently to their owners’ lives too.

HorseDialog Inspiration of the Year

Who has wowed you this year with their determination, spirited achievement or fight against the odds?

Agria Horse of a Lifetime

Sometimes there is one horse that stands head and shoulders above his or her peers. Which horse deserves to be crowned for shining achievements throughout its career?

Horse & Hound Lifetime Achievement

Celebrating the life and work of the individual whose contribution to equestrian sport is unparalleled and worthy of sincerest praise.

The public will vote for the winner in 12 categories; the Horse & Hound panel will select the winner for the lifetime achievement award.

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.