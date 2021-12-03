Gold medallists, glitter and glamour: check out these 23 pictures from this week’s Horse & Hound Awards





Do you want to see the Horse & Hound Awards pictures? Of course you do!

More than 250 people attended the awards, held in partnership with NAF, on Wednesday (1 December) at Cheltenham racecourse.

Paralympic gold medallist Natasha Baker chats to European eventing individual bronze medallist Sarah Bullimore, with Sarah’s husband Brett in the background

Simon Healy, Ellie Healy, Sarah Healy and Finn Healy, who won the young rider award at the 2019 awards

Showing supremos Simon Reynolds, Nigel Hollings and Loraine Homer

Keiran Searl, who was shortlisted for the NAF Five Star PROFEET Farrier of the Year Award, and Letitia Banwell

Six-time Badminton winner and last year’s Horse & Hound Lifetime Achievement award winner Lucinda Green talks to European eventing champion Nicola Wilson

Mollie Summerland (right), with equestrian journalist Tilly Berendt, who accompanied Mollie on an epic trip to Luhmühlen this year, where Mollie won the five-star title. Mollie was shortlisted for the Tommy Hilfiger Equestrian Young Rider of the Year award

Alex Walker, who was shortlisted for the Absorbine Groom of the Year award, with his mother Lisa

H&H dressage columnist Pammy Hutton with commentator Spencer Sturmey

Zach Lee and Amelia Jay Sanderson, who was named Absorbine Groom of the Year in the 2020 H&H Awards

Sarah Tyler-Evans and Elizabeth Frew, who took home the Baileys Vet of the Year award

Representatives from the Windrush Equestrian Foundation: John Kyle (who was also the evening’s co-host), Mariachiara Apruzzese, Mel Newman, Sarah Skillin and Will Furlong

Adam Short, who works for Olympic eventing team gold and individual silver medallist Tom McEwen, and Rose Grant

Nigel Hollings, Simon Reynolds and his wife Natalie and Stuart Hollings represent the showing fraternity

Tullis Matson of Stallion AI Services, with Kate Ashmore

Charlie Knapp, Lauren Innes (who won the Pikeur Amateur Rider of the Year award), Rosie Wentges, Marina Lawson-Smith and Rupert Batting

Michelle Trimming, Sam Dracott and Frederika Trimming. Sam was shortlisted in the NAF Five Star PROFEET Farrier of the Year category

Baileys’ Jane Buchan, Mark Buchan and Minty Knowles

David Coppell and Jane Inns-Coppell, co-owner of Olympic medal-winning event horse Toledo De Kerser, who was shortlisted for the Bloomfields Horse of the Year award

Chris Revill, Julie Revill, Beth Revill and Richard Brown. Beth was shortlisted for the Absorbine Groom of the Year award

Horse & Hound magazine editor Pippa Roome (turquoise dress) chats to five-star event rider Georgie Spence (black sparkly dress), Minty Knowles and Georgie’s fiancée Toby Goss

Chris Bailey, who won the NAF Five Star PROFEET Farrier of the Year award, and Olivia Fennell

Dressage rider Pippa Hutton and her fiancé Adam Elderby

Horse & Hound Awards pictures by Peter Nixon and HJK Images

