Police horses, celebrity riders and a giant advent calendar: 33 pictures you need to see from the H&H Awards

The 2019 H&H Awards in partnership with NAF took place on Wednesday, 4 December, at Cheltenham Racecourse. With 320 guests and 24,000 votes from readers, this fourth renewal of the H&H Awards was the biggest one yet.

Eleven worthy winners were crowned on the night and guests enjoyed champagne and a three-course meal before dancing the night away to a live band.

Two police horses from the mounted unit of the Gloucestershire Constabulary greeted guests on arrival.

Multi-medalled event rider Nicola Wilson and her husband Alastair travelled from Yorkshire for the evening.

Six-time Badminton winner Lucinda Green chats to Marcus Rich, CEO of H&H’s parent company TI Media.

We were here! H&H livery yard blogger Katy Malone and Emily Skerrett grab a selfie.

H&H showjumping editor Jennifer Donald with Rupert Bell and Sam Lloyd of Lloyd Bell Productions.

Avail McKinley, Tara Tapperden and Joanne Heep, who represented short-listed club Ulverston and District Equine Club.

Trevor Dickens, whose Vanir Kamira — the Badminton winner with Piggy French — was named Horseware Horse of the Year.

Showing royalty: Robert Walker, Natalie Reynolds, Stuart Hollings, Simon Reynolds and Sarah Walker prepare for a fun night.

British Horse Society chair and chief coach at Wellington Riding David Sheerin.

Rob Melvin, who was shortlisted for the NAF Five Star Groom of the Year award, and his employer Charis McCormiskie-Gray.

Event rider Adam Harvey, who took home the trophy in the Pikeur Amateur Rider of the Year category.

H&H dressage columnist Pammy Hutton and her husband Brian.

H&H magazine and eventing editor Pippa Roome with Kitty King — best of the Brits at this year’s eventing European Championships — and her husband Ben.

Annie Joppe, who has ridden for Britain at championship level in endurance and who is an H&H blogger, with her husband Robert.

Awards presenter Lizzie Greenwood-Hughes.

Simon Healy, Ellie Healy, Finn Healy and Sarah Healy — Finn won the Saracen Young Rider of the Year award, having taken double gold at the pony European Championships on his sister Ellie’s Midnight Dancer II.

Floss Bish-Jones, Laura Stockdale, Joe Stockdale — who collected the Absorbine Inspiration of the Year award — and Rose Williamson.

Jay Halim — who presented the first award on behalf of NAF — with Edward Jackson.

Hugh Thomas, who stepped down as director of Badminton Horse Trials in May this year, and his wife Mandy.

Irish event rider Susie Berry, Amy Phillips (winner of the NAF Five Star Groom of the Year award), Amy Culler and Sam Merry.

Dressage rider Maria Eilberg with Lucas Eilberg, Marion Rigal and Thomas Bolois.

Former H&H editor Lucy Higginson with Ceris Burns (red dress), sponsor of the Ceris Burns Equestrian Professional Rider of the Year award, which went to Piggy French.

Mollie Summerland — who has had an excellent eventing season this year — with Joss Riley.

David Ingle, chairman of The Showing Council.

Mark Phillips, who won the H&H Lifetime Achievement Award last year, and his partner, US showjumper Lauren Hough.

H&H showjumping editor Jennifer Donald (left, blue dress) hosts a table including commentator Stevie Wilde (opposite in glasses) and British showjumping performance manager Di Lampard (right, green dress).

Russ Williams conducts the auction in aid of World Horse Welfare.

Event rider and H&H blogger Coral Keen (centre) is flanked by Jess Crofts and Pippa Hawksfield.

Twenty-four lucky guests found a golden envelope in their goodie bag and were invited to open a door on the giant advent calendar. Here Kitty King’s husband Ben claims his prize.

H&H blogger Simon Grieve with Kitty King and James Horswell.

Jane and Jonathan Clarke (left), who own Pippa Funnell’s Burghley-winning ride MGH Grafton Street and collected the Horserail Moment of the Year award on behalf of Pippa, with World Horse Welfare’s Roly Owers and H&H magazine and eventing editor Pippa Roome.

H&H Editor-in-Chief Sarah Jenkins (right, red dress) hosts a table including BE CEO Jude Matthews (opposite), event rider Nicola Wilson (right, blue dress) and her husband Alastair (on Nicola’s right), Kitty King (left, blue dress) and Lucinda Green (green jacket, back to camera).

Pictures by Peter Nixon and Lucy Merrell

