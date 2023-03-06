Unexpected twins, EHV outbreak and other things the horse world is talking about





1. The mare who gave birth to unexpected twins

An owner got a surprise “buy one, get two free” deal when the mare she bought gave birth to twins. Fiona Sleath bought Lilo, thought to be part thoroughbred, part warmblood, for her daughter Jenna last November. Weeks later, they had three horses instead of one. Fiona paid tribute to her daughter and vet, who together saved the colts’ lives.

2. Horses showing neurological signs of equine herpes virus

Nine horses are receiving “close monitoring” in hospital in Valencia – eight of whom are showing neurological signs of equine herpes virus (EHV-1). H&H previously reported that the organisers of the Mediterranean Equestrian Tour in Oliva Nova, Spain, had cancelled the second part of the showjumping tour (7-26 February) as four horses on site had tested positive for EHV-1. Ten horses, six of whom were showing signs of illness, were put in isolation on 21 February. Swabs were taken, four of which were positive, four negative and two inconclusive.

3. First batch of Paris 2024 equestrian event tickets sell out

The first wave of equestrian tickets for the Paris 2024 Olympics have sold out as fans report mixed experiences with the “complicated” ticketing system. The process has come under fire from some, who have been left “sad” and “disappointed” to miss out, with comments that the system is “unfair”.

