Belgian showjumper Jérôme Guery has paid tribute to his multiple medal-winning partner Quel Homme De Hus, who has retired from sport aged 18. The combination were on the team that won bronze at the Tokyo Olympics, and they took individual silver at the 2022 World Championships. They were also on the team that won gold at the 2019 Europeans, and two Nations Cup Finals. “Our dear QH is in great physical shape, and we want to keep him that way for a long time to come. This is why, with immense emotion, we announce today the sporting retirement of our wonderful companion, Quel Homme de Hus,” Jérôme said. The stallion will be retired to stud.

Al Dancer, who won the 2024 Badger Beer Chase in memorable fashion this month when leading from start to finish, has been retired from racing aged 11, after picking up a minor injury in the race. Dai Walters’ flying grey won £319,996 during his 31-race career, notching up 10 victories including the 2019 Betfair Hurdle when trained by Nigel Twiston-Davies. He moved to Sam Thomas’s yard for the 2021-22 season and went on to win the 2022 Grand Sefton Chase at Aintree, four days after Mr Walters and Mr Thomas were involved in a helicopter crash. He will remain at his current yard for his retirement.

Belgian showjumper Jos Verlooy’s tremendous partner Igor, with whom he competed successfully at the highest level, including winning two championship medals, has been retired at the age of 16. The pair represented Belgium at three championships, the 2018 World Equestrian Games in Tryon and the 2022 World Championships in Herning, but perhaps their crowning achievement came at the 2019 European Showjumping Championships in Rotterdam when they won team gold and individual bronze. “From breathtaking clears to podium finishes, Igor has left an indelible mark on our hearts,” said Jos. “As he steps into a well-deserved retirement, we look back on every moment with gratitude and pride.”

