



Belgian showjumper Jos Verlooy’s tremendous partner Igor, with whom he competed successfully at the highest level, including winning a brace of championship medals, has been retired at the age of 16.

The charismatic Igor (Emerald x Nabab De Reve) has thrilled the crowds with Jos Verlooy over the past seven years. Announcing the powerful chestnut’s retirement, Jos and his Eurohorse Verlooy stables thanked their beloved Igor for his “passion, power and unwavering heart”.

“Today with full hearts, we reflect on the incredible journey of Igor – a true champion, who brought us unforgettable memories and outstanding victories,” they said.

Belgian warmblood Igor was bred in Belgium by Maarten Van Waes and came to the EuroHorse stables as a somewhat challenging five-year-old. He was produced through his early years by Diarmuid Howley, Phillip Lever and Mike Van Olst, before Jos took the reins in 2016 when Igor was eight.

Jos Verlooy on Igor: “A well-deserved retirement”

The new partnership stepped up to five-star level the following year and soon started winning some of the biggest competitions around the world, reigning as one of the greatest duos in the sport. Their forte was their consistency at jumping spectacular clear rounds, particularly in Nations Cup team competitions, and they will for ever be remembered for their passionate performances, where Igor always seemed able to clear the toughest tracks with ease.

The pair represented Belgium at three championships, the 2018 World Equestrian Games in Tryon and the 2022 World Championships in Herning, but perhaps their crowning achievement came at the 2019 European Showjumping Championships in Rotterdam when they won team gold and individual bronze.

Jos Verlooy and Igor were selected for the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 but Igor was ruled out at the 11th hour owing to injury.

Igor was crowned as Belgian horse of the year in 2019.

“From breathtaking clears to podium finishes, Igor has left an indelible mark on our hearts and in the history of EuroHorse,” said Jos. “As he steps into a well-deserved retirement, we look back on every moment with gratitude and pride.”

