{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Trending:

A new €10m showjumping tour, farewell to a HOYS champion, and other things the horse world is talking about

Horse & Hound’s daily debrief, brought to you every weekday
Carol Phillips Carol Phillips

    • Major prize money on offer in Middle East

    Will the elite showjumping community be heading to Qatar to start their 2026 season?  The Al Shaqab equestrian centre in Qatar is set to host four new CSI5* events in 2026 as part of a €10m (£8.26m) three-month showjumping tour that starts on 1 January and will run until 4 April.

    The Qatar Equestrian Tour 2026 comprises 10 weeks of international competition at Al Shaqab, with four weeks of CSI5* competition, known as HH The Father Amir Equestrian Tour in January.

    The venue will also host a mix of lower-level international showjumping classes, plus dressage and para-dressage competitions, during the tour.

    Find out more about the tour

    Goodbye Gosh

    The son of the legendary Mill Reef, who won the HOYS riding horse championship in 2005 and the racehorse to riding horse in 2006 for Natalie Lintott, has been put down aged 32 after a long and happy retirement.

    Gosh had lived for the past nearly 20 years with Jackie Thompson and her daughter Emma, who said he was “like a Rolls Royce to ride”.

    Jackie added: ”Emma’s had some beautiful horses she competed with – but she always loved him the most. He was quite a legend; Simon Charlesworth also rode him at one or two shows and he said he was the best horse he’d sat on.”

    Read full tribute

    Breakthrough stars?

    H&H’s eventing editor Pippa Roome has been considering which horses aged 11 and under in 2025 could produce a breakthrough performance at the European Eventing Championships at Blenheim Horse Trials this autumn (18-25 September).

    In her list of ones to watch she selects four 10-year-olds from the Paris Olympic with European riders, seven British combinations and two who carry the Irish flag.

    Check out Pippa’s selection

    You may also be interested in:

    Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now

    Carol Phillips
    Carol Phillips

    H&H website editor
    Carol is an experienced journalist and editor, who is also a passionate amateur rider and dedicated horse owner, having ridden since childhood. She has a particular interest in the emotional well-being and ethical training of horses, alongside veterinary matters, having garnered extensive first-hand experience of numerous equine health conditions through more than 30 years of horse ownership.
    Carol Phillips

    You may like...