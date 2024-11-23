



Olympic showjumping champion Christian Kukuk was recently honoured with the Peden Bloodstock FEI Best Athlete Award at a ceremony in Abu Dhabi, saying: “To be called the best athlete of 2024 is incredible”.

The German rider is known for his meticulous care and sensitivity toward his horses and, although he didn’t even start riding until he was a teenager, he has gone on to become one of the world’s most successful showjumpers. The pinnacle came this summer when he won individual gold at the Paris 2024 Olympics with his great partner Checker 47, who is co-owned by German football legend Thomas Müller.

So what are Christian Kukuk’s top tips for success and what does he think makes a great rider? Here is what he has to say on everything from how to train a horse to building the foundations of trust.

Christian Kukuk on building a connection with his horses: “Our bond is built on trust”

“I have known Checker 47 for four years and, during that time, we have built a strong connection. It takes a lot of work, just as it does in human relationships,” he says.

“We have shared both success and disappointment. Our bond is built on trust – he needs to trust me, and I need to trust him – and that trust led to a gold medal in Paris. It meant everything to have my family and friends there with me. Our sport is about emotions, and it’s sad if you can’t share these moments with those closest to you.”

Christian says his partnership with the “very special” Checker “felt like it was made for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games final”.

“The course wasn’t built just for an experienced rider or an experienced horse – it required an experienced combination,” he explains. “You had to know your horse inside and out, and they had to know you just as well. That is what made the course ideal for partnerships like Checker 47 and myself, Beauville Z and Maikel van der Vleuten, and Dynamix De Belheme and Steve Guerdat – we are all experienced pairs.”

Christian says he and Checker 47 have “grown together” over the past four years, culminating in some glittering successes in the run-up to Paris 2024.

“In every grand prix we entered, it felt like he knew exactly what he could do, and he knew and trusted what I could do,” says Christian. “That trust is the foundation of a great relationship between horse and rider – when you have trust, you have everything you need.”

You’re nothing without a strong, supportive team

“Having a great team supporting you is crucial to be a successful rider,” says Christian. “In showjumping, there is so much work – managing the horses, travelling, and training – so having reliable people around you is essential. Without a strong, supportive team, it would be incredibly difficult to perform and get the best results.”

How to train a horse to the top level: physical versus mental development

Christian Kukuk says he focuses on various aspects of a horse’s training at different stages of its development.

“For example, sometimes it is more important to focus on your horse’s physical abilities, or you may work on the mental side, or simply getting to know the horse better,” he says.

“However, in the end, the most important thing is making sure the horse is following you. You can train the physical elements as much as you like – jumping big fences or practising courses – but in the end what really matters is that the horse trusts you and follows your system and style of riding. If the horse isn’t on your side, success in showjumping is impossible.

“While physical training is key, it is just as important to understand how your horse thinks and what it needs,” continues Christian. “You need to know when to provide extra support or when to ease off the pressure and give them time doing something simple like hacking or lungeing. This balance of understanding both the mental and physical aspects of your horse is what makes a great rider.”

An important lesson

The German showjumper finished third in last year’s Rolex grand prix at CHI Geneva and his fans will see him in action when he returns there in December hoping to start the ball rolling on the prestigious Rolex Grand Slam of Showjumping, as well as lining up for the Rolex IJRC Top 10 Final at the show.

“I have learnt that the Majors that make up the Rolex Grand Slam set the highest standard in our sport,” says Christian. “Both you and your horse must be prepared for any situation that comes from the courses.

“The CHI Geneva is one of the best indoor and special shows in the world. Each of the Rolex Majors that make up the Rolex Grand Slam of Showjumping is unique, and Geneva has its own distinct flare. The large arena, featuring the hill in the middle and the double of ditches in the Rolex grand prix, gives it the feel of an outdoor show, which is unique.

“However, the best thing about the CHI Geneva is the atmosphere – the crowd there is incredible. You can always feel their support. When you jump a clear round and the crowd goes wild; it is the most amazing feeling. It is the kind of emotional moment that us riders love.

“Finishing third in the Rolex grand prix last year made me both proud and happy – it was the moment I knew Checker 47 was ready for major championships. With the Olympics coming up, that Rolex grand prix result solidified in my mind that he was truly prepared, and it was then that I decided we should plan his year around the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.”

All-round horsemanship

Christian says the Rolex Grand Slam of Showjumping is the ultimate test of horse and rider as “it is not enough to just excel in a huge grass arena with massive fences, you also have to perform well in smaller arenas”.

“Only the very best horses can adapt to any ring and any situation,” states Christian. “For instance, Checker 47 placed third in the Rolex grands prix at both the Dutch Masters and Geneva, and he also jumped exceptionally well in Aachen. There aren’t many horses that can handle it all.

“Some riders are fortunate to have multiple horses – some are suited to large grass arenas, while others perform better in smaller sand arenas – but few can do well in every setting,” he says. “So far, only one pair has won the Rolex Grand Slam of Showjumping – Scott Brash and Hello Sanctos. The fact that only one combination has achieved this in all of these years shows how incredibly challenging it is.

“However, this is what makes it so exciting for us riders – we all dream of winning the Rolex Grand Slam once in our careers.”

Learnings from the football pitch

Christian Kukuk is a football fan and follows the German team Bayern Munich, where Checker 47’s part-owner Thomas Müller plays.

“Thomas and I have a very special relationship. He follows my equestrian career and I am following him in soccer,” explains Christian. “I don’t think he learns from me or that I learn from him, but what makes our relationship strong is that he is an athlete who understands the challenges of top-level sport.

“Thomas knows that, in showjumping, success doesn’t come every weekend, just as I know it’s the same in soccer – it is not possible to win every game,” he continues. “This shared understanding helps us handle the disappointing moments. Our relationship is full of emotion, but it is also very rational. We feel joy when we succeed, but we accept that we can’t be successful all the time – that is just the nature of both our sports.”

Don’t dwell on disappointment – or success

Like in football, it’s important not to dwell on either disappointment or success, Christian believes.

“You always need to prepare for the next game or the next show,” he says. “Growing up playing soccer made me familiar with competition, pressure, and the need to focus while staying present.

“In showjumping, you need to be focused for a shorter period of time – spending just 60 to 80 seconds in the ring, plus 30 to 45 minutes in warm-up – but it is crucial to be fully present with your horse. I believe that having learned this from soccer has really helped me, because at the highest level, being able to focus makes all the difference.”

“Creating a relationship with your horse doesn’t come overnight”

Christian’s advice to aspiring young riders is to “take your time”.

“Creating a relationship between you and your horse doesn’t come overnight,” he stresses. “If you have a disappointing moment – and there will be these moments – try to not get stuck in it.

“Try to see the positive and learn from the disappointing experiences and just remember to take your time.”

With thanks to Rolex Grand Slam of Showjumping.

To stay up to date with all the breaking news throughout major shows such as London International and more, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout major shows like London International and more with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now