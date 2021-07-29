One horse eliminated and one other held at Tokyo Olympics eventing first trot-up





Poland’s leading horse and rider combination were eliminated at the Tokyo Olympics eventing first trot-up this morning.

Pawel Spisak was asked to take Banderas to the holding box when he was first inspected. When he re-presented, he was spun by the ground jury.

Poland will still be able to field a full team as alternate Jan Kaminski (Jard) will join Malgorzata Cybulska (Chenaro 2) and Joanna Pawlak (Fantastic Frieda) in the team. But Pawel’s elimination will be a heavy blow to Polish hopes as he and Banderas were the nation’s most experienced pair at this Games, plus they are left without the option to swap in an alternate in the case of horse or rider injury during the competition.

One other horse was sent to the holding box at this Tokyo Olympics eventing first trot-up. Lauren Billys, an individual for Puerto Rico, re-presented Castle Larchfield Purdy and he passed the second time round.

The ground jury – the USA’s Jane Hamlin, Britain’s Nick Burton and Sweden’s Christina Klingspor – inspected horses from 29 nations this morning, as the Olympic eventing competition kicked off.

All the British horses – London 52 (Laura Collett), Toledo De Kerser (Tom McEwen), Ballaghmor Class (Oliver Townend) and alternate Allstar B (Ros Canter) – looked well and were passed without problems.

There was one nervous moment for Ireland as Sarah Ennis was asked to trot again with Woodcourt Garrison, but she was then waved through. Belarus’s individual, Alexandre Zelenko, was also asked to trot twice with Carlo Grande Jr.

The eventing dressage starts at 8.30am tomorrow morning local time (00.30am British time).

