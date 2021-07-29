Horse withdrawn from Tokyo Olympic eventing just before first trot-up





Canadian event rider Jessica Phoenix made the “very difficult decision” to withdraw her ride Pavarotti from the competition just hours before the Tokyo Olympics eventing first trot-up this morning.

A statement from Equestrian Canada said: “The 19-year-old Westphalian gelding, who is owned by [Jessica] Phoenix, sustained a minor injury during his final preparation gallop the morning of Tuesday, July 27. With the best interest of Pavarotti, Phoenix and the sport in mind, the team decided not to present Pavarotti at the first eventing horse inspection on Thursday, July 29.”

Jessica Phoenix: Tokyo Olympics withdrawal ‘heartbreak’

Canadian eventing chef d’equipe Fleur Tipton said: “We were so excited to see Pavarotti finally take on Olympic competition but horse health and safety remains priority number one. We are thankful that Pavarotti’s injury is minor and eternally grateful to his care team for ensuring his comfort and ability to fully recover. Jessica and Pavarotti are a team for the ages and we fully support them both through this heartbreaking turn of events.”

The statement added that Equestrian Canada “would like to recognise Pavarotti’s phenomenal accomplishments riding for Canada with Phoenix, including five Pan American Games medals (Lima 2019 team bronze; Toronto 2015 individual silver and team bronze; and Guadalajara 2011 individual gold and team silver). We wish him a speedy recovery.”

The second Canadian individual, Collen Loach, trotted up Qorry Blue D’Argouges successfully this morning and so will start in the competition.

One horse, Pawel Spisak’s Polish team ride Banderas, was eliminated from the competition at this morning’s first horse inspection.

You might also be interested in:

Potential individual medal contender withdrawn from Tokyo Olympic eventing One horse eliminated and one other held at Tokyo Olympics eventing first trot-up The fences that will decide the eventing medals: analysing the Tokyo Olympics cross-country course Walk the Tokyo Olympics cross-country course: photos of every fence Save extra 10% on Horse & Hound subscriptions with SUN10 discount code

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.