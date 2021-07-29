Olympic eventing dressage times released: find out the British team order and start times





The Olympic eventing dressage times have now been released.

The dressage phase of the eventing at the Tokyo Olympics takes place over two days – Friday, 30 July (morning and evening session) and Saturday, 31 July (morning session only).

What are the Olympic eventing dressage times for the British riders?

Oliver Townend and Ballaghmor Class: 8.36am local time on Friday (00.36am British time)

Laura Collett and London 52: 5.54pm local time on Friday (9.54am British time)

Tom McEwen and Toledo De Kerser: 9.22am local time on Saturday (1.22am British time)

Who else should you watch?

New Zealand’s Jonelle Price and Grovine De Reve at 9.52am local time on Friday (1.52am British time)

Germany’s Julia Krajewski and Amande De B’Neville at 9.58am local time on Friday (1.58am British time)

Ireland’s Cathal Daniels and Rioghan Rua at 7.14pm local time on Friday (11.14am British time)

Germany’s Sandra Auffarth and Viamant Du Matz at 7.26pm local time on Friday (11.26am British time)

The USA’s Boyd Martin and Tsetserleg TSF at 9.28am local time on Saturday (1.28am British time)

Australia’s Andrew Hoy and Vassily De Lassos at 9.46am local time on Saturday (1.46am British time)

New Zealand’s Tim Price and Vitali at 10.38am local time on Saturday (2.38am British time)

Germany’s Michael Jung and Chipmunk FRH at 10.44am local time on Saturday (2.44am British time)

What are the start and end times of the sessions?

Session 1 starts at 8.30am local time on Friday 30 July (00.30am British time) and the last horse is at 10.50am local time (2.50am British time)

Session 2 starts at 5.30pm local time on Friday 30 July (9.30am British time) and the last horse is at 7.50pm local time (11.50am)

Session 3 starts at 8.30am on Saturday 31 July (00.30am British time) and the last horse is at 10.50am (2.50am British time)

Olympic eventing dressage times: complete list

Find the full times here [PDF download]

