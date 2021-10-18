



Her Majesty The Queen has been inducted into racing’s Qipco British Champions Series Hall of Fame in a new “special contributor” category.

She is the ninth inductee and joins Pat Eddery, Lester Piggott and Vincent O’Brien alongside equine legends Mill Reef, Frankel, Nijinsky, Dayjur and Brigadier Gerard.

A spokesperson for the Qipco British Champions Series Hall of Fame said: “Her Majesty The Queen has been racing’s greatest supporter for more than 70 years and it is our honour to induct her”.

The Queen was chosen by an independent panel of industry experts in recognition of her unwavering commitment and longstanding patronage of the sport.

John Warren, who is bloodstock and racing advisor to The Queen, said in a video celebrating this addition to the Flat racing hall of fame: “I suspect that The Queen will have a lot of inner pride in being invited into the hall of fame. The Queen’s contribution to racing and breeding derives from a lifelong commitment. Her love of horses and their welfare comes with a deep understanding of what is required to breed, rear, train and ride a thoroughbred.

“Her Majesty’s fascination is unwavering and her pleasure derives from all of her horses – always accepting the outcome of their ability so gracefully.”

The Queen shows absolutely no signs of slowing down with her commitment to racing – remarkably, she has recorded more winners this season than any other previous season since her involvement as an owner first started in 1949. Ascot crowds were delighted to see The Queen was on hand to present the trophies after the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes on Saturday (16 October) – a Group One contest that is currently the richest mile race in Europe, which was named in her honour in 1955.

In the 1974 BBC documentary, The Queen’s Racehorses: A Personal View, The Queen said: “My philosophy about racing is simple. I enjoy breeding a horse that is faster than other people’s. And to me, that is a gamble from a long way back. I enjoy going racing but I suppose, basically, I love horses, and the thoroughbred epitomises a really good horse to me.”

The Queen has bred and owned the winner of every British Classic – 2000 Guineas, 1000 Guineas, The Oaks and the St Leger – apart from The Derby. In 2022, The Queen will become the first monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee, and The Derby at Epsom will form part of the official celebration of her historic 70-year reign – to win The Derby would surely be the icing on the cake.

Sir Michael Stoute, who is one of The Queen’s racehorse trainers, said: “She loves it so much and she’s contributed a prodigious amount to horse racing.”

