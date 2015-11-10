Racing legend Pat Eddery dies, age 63

Former champion Flat jockey Pat Eddery has passed away at the age of 63.

The Irishman rode more than 4,600 winners during his career. He won the champion Flat jockey title 11 times and an impressive 14 British Classics.

Recognised as one of the most successful jockeys of all time, Pat won the famous Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe four times. He was also victorious in many of the greatest Flat races including two King George VI, the Queen Elizabeth Stakes and Gold Cup. Only Sir Gordon Richards has ridden more winners in Britain.

Born in County Kildare, Ireland on 18 March 1952, Pat retired from the saddle in 2003 and began training. In 2005 he was appointed an OBE — the same year he sent out his first runner as a trainer.

“It was a pleasure and a privilege to sit next to him on occasions and an even greater one to ride against him. He never seemed to fluster or show any sign of nerves, whatever the circumstances,” said former jockey Dale Gibson, the executive director of the Professional Jockeys Association.

“He developed his own unique style which some tried to copy but rarely replicated, his hands were silk, his whip action perfection. Pat was the master tactician whilst everyone else was the apprentice — the model for all to aspire too.”

In 2004, Pat guest edited Horse & Hound’s stallion special issue, an experience Pat said he “enjoyed” and described as “very exciting.”