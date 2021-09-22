Tickets for The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee extravaganza at Windsor Castle go on sale





Tickets for The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee go on sale at midday today (22 September). The celebration, titled “A Gallop through History”, will take place in the grounds of Windsor Castle on 12-15 May 2022.

At an event organised at The Royal Mews in London to launch the celebration, Sir Mike Rake, chairman of the advisory committee, promised “a celebration the likes of which will not be seen for generations”.

More than 500 horses and 1,000 performers will create a 90-minute piece of arena theatre, which will take the audience on a gallop through history from Elizabeth I to the present day.

The celebration’s director and producer, Simon Brooks-Ward, said: “Without giving too much away at this early stage, we have secured some of the best equestrian, military and musical displays from here and around the world to feature in this huge production.

“After the two years we have had, this will be joyful and humorous with fun aspects, while also being respectful and traditional.”

Platinum Jubilee: equestrian talent on show

Little has been confirmed about the participants, but Mr Brooks-Ward hinted at some of the equestrian talent, which will include acts performed by the Household Cavalry and the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery.

“We include nearly all Her Majesty’s show ponies and horses, and The Royal Mews will play a big part,” he said. “Her Majesty wants to know exactly what is going to go on, but she trusts us to produce something appropriate. She is informed at all times, and obviously we will include any personal requests.”

At The Queen’s 90th Birthday Celebration, which won a BAFTA for the Best Live Event in 2016, the organisers did manage to keep one secret back – the participation of the Princess Royal and her daughter Zara Tindall, Prince Edward and his daughter Lady Louise, who rode in the gala. It is expected that there will be some family participation in next year’s event too.

Charities set to benefit from fundraising target

The Platinum Jubilee will not only be a majestic celebration. There is a big emphasis on raising money for charity. The 90th birthday gala raised £1.2million, and the organisers are bidding to surpass that target. Several equestrian charities featured among the 2016 recipients, including the Fell Pony Society.

“The little charities are just as important, and these funds can make a big difference,” said Mr Brooks-Ward. “The Fell Pony Society was able to use the money raised to buy a field in Cumbria to help improve this rare breed.”

For horse lovers, the “Gallop through History” will be the highlight of the Jubilee celebrations, however the nation’s official four-day holiday weekend will take place after this event, on 2-5 June.

“We have always been the forerunner for the official weekend, the warm-up event,” said Mr Brooks-Ward, who will be at the helm for his fourth big celebration extravaganza, stretching back to 2002.

The show will be performed live to an audience of over 5,000 on each of the four nights, and ITV and the ITV Hub will broadcast the event to the nation on Sunday, 15 May.

Tickets are on sale from 12pm on 22 September, with further information available at platinumjubilee.com. Ticket purchasers may also book through the Windsor Information Centre, either by visiting the Centre in person or online at http://tickets.windsor.gov.uk.

