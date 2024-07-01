Army horses loose in London ‘swiftly and safely recovered’ after bus incident





Three horses from the Household Cavalry were “swiftly and safely recovered” after they got loose from their riders in London this morning (1 July).

A spokesperson for the Army confirmed to H&H that one horse sustained minor injuries and no soldiers were hurt.

Six horses were out in the capital on routine exercise with five soldiers, and the lead horse was being led rather than ridden.

This lead horse became loose after it was spooked by a London bus. This led to two riders’ being unseated from their horses, who also got loose.

The three loose horses went from Seville Street to South Eaton Place, where one horse was caught. Two of the escapees went on to Vauxhall Bridge via Belgrave Road, where they were stopped. All the horses were back at Hyde Park Barracks by 9.55am.

The Army confirmed that none of these horses were involved in the incident of 24 April, when military horses were loose in London.

“We can confirm that whilst exercising this morning, three horses from the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment became loose from their riders. They were swiftly and safely recovered,” the Army spokesperson said.

“One horse received minor injuries, but no further treatment is required and there were no injuries to the soldiers involved”.

The Metropolitan Police was also involved; a spokesperson for the police told H&H: “We’re aware that a number of horses were loose in central London and worked with the Army to locate them. We’re pleased to confirm that all of the horses have been accounted for. We are continuing to liaise with the Army.”

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Subscribe today and enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus unlimited website access and digital versions of the magazine dating back to September 2012.