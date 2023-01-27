The death of a much-loved owner of top horses, a pony held for days without her medication and other things the horse world is talking about





Tributes to a prolific event horse and showjumping owner

Sue Davies, the owner of Yasmin Ingham’s world champion Banzai Du Loir, died on 13 January aged 73. Born on the Isle of Man, Su had a passion for horses and learned to ride as a child. She was later introduced to Irish showjumper Billy Twomey, and with her husband Eddie, they built Pewit Stud in Cheshire, which was home to popular stallions Luidam and Je T’aime Flamenco. Sue branched out into eventing, and some of her top horses included Call Again Cavalier, Hobby Du Mee, and Imperial Cavalier, plus a number of successful home-breds. When Yasmin wrote to Sue as an ambitious young rider, this resulted in a job at Sue’s yard, and in 2018 Sue bought Banzai Du Loir.

A pony held for days without her medication

The owner of a pony who was let out of her field and left without her asthma medication has criticised the way the police dealt with the issue. Paige Wells’ two mares May and Nelly were found on the road last Tuesday morning (17 January). The horses were taken to an approved green yard and police told Paige one of the microchips was not in her name, and that she would have to pay a £500 release fee. “The police were rude and not bothered that May was asthmatic – and I felt I was being treated like a criminal; that it was my fault and she wasn’t registered in my name, when she was,” said Paige.

A bus driver no longer in his job

A school bus driver who overtook a horse and rider on a blind bend, then passed them at speed while sounding his horn, is no longer in his job. Felicity Armstrong reported both incidents to the British Horse Society, Northumberland County Council and the police – and three days later the council replied with the update. The rider, who didn’t have camera footage, hopes the incident will encourage more people to report incidents. “All I could tell them was the time, route, location and description of the vehicle. But that was enough information to identify the driver,” she said.

