



By Janette Chinn

The prolific event horse and showjumping owner Sue Davies died peacefully at her home in the Isle of Man on 13 January, aged 73, from cancer.

Born on the Isle of Man, Sue married Manx-based businessman Edwin Davies in 1989. They travelled the world extensively, often visiting her son in Australia and spending winter months in the Caribbean. They were both avid sports fans; Eddie owned Bolton Wanderers Football Club and Sue had a passion for horses, having ridden as a child at Conrhenny Equestrian Centre on the island.

After an introduction to Irish showjumper Billy Twomey, Sue and Eddie built Pewit Stud in Cheshire, run by Sue’s daughter Janette Chinn. It housed their famous stallions Luidam and Je T’aime Flamenco and a string of many top-class horses including mares Anastasia III and Tinka’s Serenade. Tinka represented Ireland at the London Olympics, European Championships, World Equestrian Games and many Nations Cups.

Sue branched out into eventing, having Caroline Pratt ride some home-breds, and she bought Call Again Cavalier. Following Caroline’s untimely death at Burghley in 2004, Sue asked Mary King to ride her beloved “Cavvy”. Imperial Cavalier and Fernhill Urco were added to her string, and Irish rider Austin O’Connor, who now rode the home-breds, had Jean Teulere’s Olympic horse Hobby Du Mee bought for him to ride. She was fiercely competitive and had many prestigious accolades from European Championships, World Championships, five-star events and Olympics, including a silver medal at the London Games.

A letter from a young ambitious pony eventing rider from the Isle of Man led to a job at Sue’s Cheshire yard for Yasmin Ingham. After Eddie’s death in 2018, Sue bought the young French horse Banzai Du Loir. The combination gave her many wins including the individual World Championship in Pratoni in 2022, and Sue attended despite her ill health. The win made her dreams come true.

She generously supported Bradwall Horse Trials and Ebony Horse Club in Brixton, while other donations included the refurbishment of the Temperate House at Kew Gardens.

Her legacy will continue at her Cheshire stud. Sue leaves daughter Janette, son Michael and brothers Derek and Kenneth.

