



If you’re a green-fingered horse lover, Bleach Green Farm, Alum Waters, County Durham ticks every box. This stone-built farmhouse has both stabling and grazing land, and is set within stunning gardens, including orchard, summerhouse, conservatory, cottage and herb gardens.

Alum Waters is a hamlet half a mile outside New Brancepeth, an old pit village. It is under four miles from the centre of the vibrant and historic university city of Durham, which is well connected for transport links. London is three hours away by train, and it’s two hours to Edinburgh. The city itself is a major attraction, with winding cobbled streets, the dramatic Durham Cathedral and Castle World Heritage Site providing one of the most stunning city panoramas in Europe. There is culture and entertainment in abundance.

The thriving city of Newcastle, too, is within reach, under 20 miles away, with an international airport.

And for those seeking more natural beauty spots, the Durham Heritage Coast is only a short drive away where you can enjoy stunning walks with wild cliffs, dunes and views out across the North Sea. To the west lies the North Pennines Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB) with plenty of outdoor opportunities on offer.

For lovers of equestrian sport, there are several centres in the vicinity. Ivesley Equestrian is just six miles away. This BHS approved livery yard has facilities for hire including a 20x42m indoor arena, 28x62m waxed sand and fibre outdoor arena and a cross-country course. Also within 20 miles you will find Holmside Hall, which holds affiliated and unaffiliated dressage, showing and showjumping, and offers coaching.

West Park Arena, 10 miles away, holds affiliated and unaffiliated dressage, showjumping and indoor eventing training competitions, as well as clinics with top riders. They have a 35x75m arena, with seating and gallery – plus a heated cafe.

The Braes of Derwent is the local hunt. There are several local Pony Club branches, including the Braes of Derwent, South Durham Hunt and Newcastle & North Durham. If you’re after a Pony Club centre, Finchale View Riding Centre is just five miles away.

Racing fans can head to Sedgefield, a National Hunt track half an hour’s drive away, while Newcastle (both jumps and Flat) is under an hour away.

Need a vet? Durham Equine Practice is just a 10min drive.

Bleach Green Farm is on the market with Finest Properties, inviting offers over £1.2m. Let’s take a tour…

This traditional stone farmhouse is believed to date back to 1764, and combines character and original features with modern luxury and vintage chic. A private country lane winds to the property, which is tucked away in a tranquil location. You arrive at an extensive gravelled parking area with the house ahead, annexe and outbuildings to one side and the gardens to the other.

The kitchen is the heart of this home, with its range cooker, island and plenty of space to socialise. There are original beams, wood panelling and a flagstone floor, alongside modern fitted units. The house is beautifully decorated – the current owner is an artist and designer, who has appeared on BBC2’s The Great Interior Design Challenge, and sells vintage homeware from her studio.

The adjoining conservatory is bathed in natural light thanks to glazing on three sides, and allows you to appreciate the stunning gardens all year round.

Further reception rooms include a warm and cosy sitting room, as well as a peaceful garden room perfect for curling up with a good book.

There are three double bedrooms on the first floor, each with fabulous views over the garden and unspoilt countryside.

There is also an office, with underfloor heating, an antique wood-burning stove and – crucially in this rural area – high speed fibre broadband.

The landscaped gardens of around an acre are a highlight of this property. Behind the house, one of the two paddocks is planted as an orchard with over 30 fruit trees including apple, pear, plum. The gardens provide an abundance of colour and variety, with carefully considered areas filled with mature shrubs, trees and plantings surrounded by manicured hedging and topiary. There is a cottage garden to the front, planted with old fashioned scented roses, wisteria, peonies and a magnificent magnolia, a white garden, a formal herb garden, a rose garden and an apple arch of Truly Scrumptious apples. A raised water lily pond and an impressive summerhouse also feature.

For the horses, there is a pretty red brick stable block and hay shed, with three boxes. The smaller paddock is currently used as a car park for the owner’s gifts boutique.

There are 17 acres, and the grounds have fencing to the boundary, with a horse shelter. It is possible to ride across the river straight on to the local bridleways. Although the owners no longer have horses, they originally moved to the property in the 1990s so that they could keep their horses at home and cherished having them here.