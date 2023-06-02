A stolen foal returns home, jail for a sexual ‘predator’, and other things the horse world is talking about





A very happy reunion

The news that a 12-week-old donkey foal had been stolen from Miller’s Ark Animals, Hampshire, on 15 May prompted a huge response; “countless” members of the public contacted police with sightings and information. So it was with great delight that we heard little Moon had been found and returned home to be reunited with her mother and care-givers. “We are beyond excited, ecstatic,” said Pamela Jessopp of Miller’s Ark. “You always hold out hope, but as the time frame and the time window got larger you do wonder if she would be found or not.”

10 years in jail

A “predator” who showed “utter disregard” for three victims he attacked at Dunvegan Equestrian Centre in Newburgh, Fife, has been jailed for 10 years. James Christopher Armour, 57, was convicted of two counts of indecent assault and rape to injury, and one of assault and rape to injury, after a trial at the High Court in Stirling on Thursday, 23 March 2023. He was sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow on Wednesday, 31 May 2023 for the offences, which were committed between 1983 and 1989.

Who will win The Derby ?

The Derby remains the British Classic that everyone in Flat racing wants to win above all others. Every year it crowns the best three-year-old of that year, with only horses who carry the ideal combination of balance, speed and stamina able to triumph over Epsom’s challenging downlands course. This year’s race is off at the earlier time of 1.30pm on Saturday 3 June to avoid clashing with the FA Cup final, but who will come out of top this time?

