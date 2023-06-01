‘Predator’ who raped victims at equestrian centre jailed for 10 years





A “predator” who showed “utter disregard” for three victims he attacked at Dunvegan Equestrian Centre in Newburgh, Fife, has been jailed for 10 years.

James Christopher Armour, 57, was convicted of two counts of indecent assault and rape to injury, and one of assault and rape to injury, after a trial at the High Court in Stirling on Thursday, 23 March 2023.

He was sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow yesterday (31 May) for the offences, which were committed between 1983 and 1989.

One of the women concerned told H&H: “This has to stop.

“It still goes on. It’s taken us 38 years to get justice, and that was only because of one brave girl who made a complaint.

“Hats off to the police; I said ‘This happened 38 years ago, they won’t believe us’. The police said ‘They will’, and they did. And they gave him 10 years. This needs to be put out there as a warning.”

Armour also served in the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery.

Detective Sergeant Lesley Couper, of Police Scotland’s public protection unit, said: “Armour is a predator who showed utter disregard for the impact on his victims.

“I want to commend each victim in reporting these offences to police and for having the strength to stand up in court, making sure he was held accountable for his actions, and ultimately convicted. I hope this sentence gives them some comfort as they try to move forward.

“This conviction and sentence sends a clear message that time is no barrier, all reports of sexual abuse will be thoroughly investigated by Police Scotland, and victims will be fully supported by specially trained officers and partner agencies throughout.

“We remain committed to tackling sexual abuse and should you wish to report a sexual crime to Police Scotland, then please do so by contacting officers on 101, or by making an anonymous report to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

