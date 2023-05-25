Can you help? Foal spotted in car as police search for stolen donkey





Police and the devastated owners of a two-month-old donkey who was stolen from her mother have made renewed appeals for information after a possible sighting of the foal.

Tiny Moon was stolen from her field at Miller’s Ark Animals, Blackstock Lane, Hook, on the afternoon of Monday, 15 May.

“Sadly this afternoon at Miller’s Ark little Moon has been stolen from the field,” a spokesman for the farm said at the time. “We are completely devastated and incredibly concerned, she was only born at the beginning of March and needs to be with her mum.

“This little donkey will be braying loudly tonight because she will be missing her mum badly. This is our chance to find her. If you or anyone you know took her, please return her to the farm tonight, so she can go back with her mother who is very distressed.”

Hampshire Constabulary has this week put out a new call for information.

“We have received several reports from members of the public with possible sightings and potential lines of enquiry,” a spokesman for the force said.

“Our officers are following up all leads we get and we would like to thank those who have taken the time to report these to us.”

The spokesman said there is one particular report on which officers would like more information.

“A woman reported she had been driving with her friend at about 3pm on 15 May on Upper Hale Road in Farnham when she came to a stop at some traffic lights at the junction with A325,” he said. “She said the car in front of her, a blue estate of unknown make and model, had a baby donkey in the back. The blue estate turned right at the traffic lights towards Farnham.

“CCTV enquiries have been carried out in the area and we would now like the public’s help in locating this vehicle and identifying the make and model. If you were driving in this area around 3pm on 15 May and have a dash cam on your vehicle, your footage may be of use to our investigation.”

Miller’s Ark added: “A plea for anyone who may have been driving in the area at this relevant time and date, businesses and residents to check any dashcam footage, CCTV or doorbell footage which may extend on to the road.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting reference 44230191581.

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.