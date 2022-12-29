‘These beautiful girls will only grow in confidence’: rescue donkeys making a difference this Christmas





Three neglected donkeys are “growing in confidence” and supporting vulnerable people, having been rescued by an animal welfare charity.

Laura, Snowy and Big Ears (“Bea”) were found living in South Wales in 2020 with no shelter or access to water, and with ragwort growing in their field. All three had overgrown hooves and were in “desperate need” of veterinary attention.

It was found that the owner had many animals in her care. The time and resources needed for each meant that the basic needs of the trio were not being met.

The charity worked with a local vet and the owner, who agreed to relinquish the donkeys into the care of the Donkey Sanctuary.

They moved to one of the charity’s holding bases, and then to its Axnoller Farm in Dorset, where grooms spent months building their trust and confidence.

In November, the three travelled to the Donkey Sanctuary’s Abbey Hey base, where they have joined the herd offering donkey-assisted activities to the local community.

“Bea is a little more reserved than her friends, Laura and Snowy but is very slowly coming out of her shell a little. Snowy and Laura are also slowly making steps into independence,” Melanie McComb, centre manager at the Donkey Sanctuary Manchester told H&H.

“When they were released into the herd, they stayed very close to each other at all times but slowly they are growing in confidence and can often be found eating or wandering with the other donkeys in the herd.

“Our donkeys are fully at liberty in their environment so when we bring clients into their space, they choose whether to interact or not.

“Bea, Snowy and Laura have already taken steps to introduce themselves to some of our clients as well as the Lord Mayor of Manchester on her recent visit. We are confident that these three beautiful girls will only grow in confidence and make amazing rehoming donkeys for a guardian home.”

Laura, Snowy and Bea will spend the next couple of years at the sanctuary, as they are prepared for rehoming.

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.