



Charlotte Dujardin and Carl Hester are just two of the big names among the entries for Wellington CDI3* next week (8-11 June). There are 21 British riders entered for this international, now in its third year and occupying a key spot in the dressage calendar and selection process for the European Dressage Championships in September.

Charlotte will ride her 2022 team horse, the 10-year-old Everdale son Imhotep, in the pair’s second international competition since Charlotte gave birth to her daughter Isabella in March. She is now aiming “Pete” for the Europeans, which will take place in Riesenbeck, Germany.

Carl will bring forward both his grand prix rides, his Olympic medallist En Vogue, for whom this will be a first international since March 2022, and his newer ride Fame, who won the grand prix and special at Hickstead CDI3* in May.

Carl is campaigning both horses towards selection for the European Dressage Championships, and told H&H recently that he “wouldn’t mind which he took” to the Europeans, if selected.

“It would be a shame to leave the other one at home as they both deserve it,” he said.

Wellington CDI3* entries: Olympians and up-and-comers

Other top names among the Wellington CDI3* entries include Fame’s owner and previous rider Fiona Bigwood, who will compete the 12-year-old Dante Weltino son Daytona Platinum.

Completing the collection of four Olympians heading to Wellington is Laura Tomlinson, who is entered on the 13-year-old Bordeaux mare DSP Rose Of Bavaria and the 13-year-old Vivaldi son Fallatijn.

Gareth Hughes is set to ride his top mare, the 17-year-old Classic Briolinca, who played a key role in helping secure Britain’s silver medal at last year’s World Dressage Championships. The pair were second behind Charlotte Dujardin and Imhotep at Windsor CDI4* last month.

Alongside the more experienced combinations all gunning to impress the team selectors will be an exciting array of up-and-coming grand prix riders, and younger horses who are still new to top level. Look out for Alex Harrison, making his first international appearance in almost two years riding the 12-year-old mare MSJ Top Secret at her first CDI.

Becky Moody and Jagerbomb will also be in action; Becky and the hugely promising nine-year-old gelding won the grand prix freestyle on their CDI3* debut at Hickstead in May.

Annabella Pidgley is also due to ride her mother Sarah’s Vamos Amigos, the 10-year-old Vitalis son who won team gold and individual silver at the 2022 World Championships with Denmark’s Cathrine Dufour, then went to the Pidgleys for Annabella to take over the ride this year. The pair won the grand prix freestyle on their international debut together in March this year, and scored top-10 placings as part of the British Nations Cup team at Compiegne CDIO5* in May.

Wellington CDI3* will get under way with the grand prix on Friday, 9 June, followed by the grand prix special and the freestyle on Saturday, 10 June.

