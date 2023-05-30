‘No room for error’ in final race for Paris 2024 places





There is “no room for error” in a blistering showdown in the final race for Paris 2024 qualification.

Britain, Sweden and Germany have secured their team tickets in all three Olympic disciplines. Britain and Germany are also among those qualified for the Paralympics, while France, as host nation, has team places across the board in horse sports.

“This is a really exciting time for all nations and teams preparing their road to Paris 2024,” FEI president Ingmar de Vos told H&H.

“With a little over a year to go, and more than half the team slots allocated, there is a lot riding on the next set of qualifying events.

“Competition is going to be fierce with only a handful of opportunities left to claim one of 11 team spots remaining in showjumping, or seven still in dressage and eventing. The same applies for the Paralympics, with nine of 15 team slots claimed.

“Every qualifier can make or break a nation’s hopes to compete in Paris, and as most of these are regional now, there’s no room for error. With the sport developing around the world, and more nations with teams coming to the fore and reaching Olympic and Paralympic level, the pressure is on, so it’s very exciting indeed.”

In eventing, Poland is the latest side to secure a place at Paris, with a win on home soil in its CCIO4*-L qualification event at Baborówko (18–21 May).

“It was a result from very good team spirit and teamwork,” said Poland’s chef d’équipe”, Andreas Dibowski.

Tokyo eventing team silver medallists Australia missed out on a qualifying spot at the 2022 World Championships, so will be among the teams vying for two spaces available in the three-star qualifier at Millstreet (1–4 June).

Andrew Hoy and Vassily De Lassos, who won individual Olympic bronze in 2021 as well as team silver, will be joined by Tokyo team-mates Shane Rose and Kevin McNab, as well as Shenae Lowings. Japan, China, South Africa, Thailand and already-qualified New Zealand will also field competitors in the group F and G CCIO3*-L Tokyo 2024 qualification class at Millstreet.

The Irish venue is also hosting a CCIO4*-S Nations Cup leg. There is one team spot available through the series’s final standings.

“We have competitors from six of the seven continents, which is incredible, and another feather in the cap for Millstreet,” Emma Hickey of Millstreet Horse Trials told H&H.

“We know the competition is the most important of the year for many seeking Olympic qualification, so we are honoured to be part of their journey.”

It is a significant year for China, ninth in Tokyo. Millstreet is its last chance to qualify a team for Paris, and away from the Olympics, Hangzhou on mainland China hosts the Asian Games this autumn.

“We have a good team at Millstreet, especially at three-star, which I think opens it up a little bit. But Australia and Japan bring a lot of experience and quality horses, so they are certainly the ones that we still have to target,” said Chinese rider Alex Hua Tian

Looking ahead to the autumn, he added that the significance of eventing in mainland China is “unbelievably important”.

“Bringing the top riders in the region together for the week of sport is amazing, but also the investment in the infrastructure in Hangzhou – the facilities are unbelievable,” added Alex.

The European Championships are key, with three showjumping, two eventing, three dressage and one para dressage team tickets to Paris. There are further team qualifiers for specific regions.

The Nations Cup final in Barcelona holds one of the last showjumping team places, and is the target of Tokyo silver medallists the USA.

A US Equestrian spokesman told H&H the US showjumping team came into 2023 “with the singular focus” of qualifying for Paris, through the Nations Cup final or the Pan American Games in October.

The US heads the North American League of the FEI Nations Cup, with this Sunday’s Canadian leg (4 June) “the final opportunity for the team to earn points for a berth to Barcelona”.

“I can only wish all athletes, their horses and nations the best of luck in the qualifiers, to listen to their horses, and we look forward to seeing them in Paris 2024,” added Mr de Vos.

