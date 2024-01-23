Should cross country take place second or last in a new Olympic format – plus other things the horse world is talking about





1. Debate over new format for Olympic eventing

It became apparent at the weekend that the inclusion of eventing as a sport at Los Angeles Olympics was not as certain as we thought, and that the format might need to change to make it happen. H&H eventing editor Pippa Roome raises key points of concern around these proposals – not least that nobody wants to wait hours to find out who has actually won medals – and what could be done about them.

2. New intermediate rulings for HOYS

The showing world has cautiously welcomed news of the new format for the 2024 Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) intermediate show riding type qualifiers and final, although many remain unconvinced that it is ideal for competitors and the intermediate type.

In 2023, large (158cm) and small (153cm) intermediate show riding types were judged together in one final at HOYS. However, the qualifying system involved small and large classes being judged separately, and the section champion awarded the HOYS ticket.

3. The equestrian property we’re after this week

This Lincolnshire property is what dreams are made of – whether you have Olympic ambitions or simply want a luxurious equestrian setup. Spa House comprises a seven-bedroom house, two further cottages and 60 acres of paddocks. Situated just eight miles north of Stamford, it’s a stone’s throw away from excellent local schools. We wouldn’t mind living here at all…

